This Underrated Supermodel Brand Has the Best Basics — and Everything’s on Sale for a Few More Hours

I’m a sucker for basics. Give me a white tee and jeans, and I’ll be the happiest girl in the world. Hey, I’m here for the simple things in life, and my wardrobe echoes said simplicity to a T. That said, basics — though fairly no-frills — can also drastically vary among brands, meaning there is a difference between good basics and great ones. Some are exceptionally well-made and hit that sweet spot between a timelessness design that still feels of-the-moment trendy, and Meshki’s assortment is just that.

If you don’t yet know Meshki, now’s the time to get familiar with the under-the-radar label because during its massive Black Friday sale, you can save big bucks on so many of its best-sellers. The brand, which hails from Australia — and I firmly believe some of the best labels come from down under — has amassed a big celebrity following, counting Kendall and Kylie Jenner, plus Hailey Bieber as fans. That in and of itself is already reason enough to take a peek, and if not, then take it from me: Meshki’s pieces, especially its top-quality basics, stand out.

Best Meshki Black Friday Deals

The brand doesn’t only offer simple staples, but that’s what I’m currently eyeing because I know it’s what tends to get the most wear, and thus, is the best bang for my buck. There’s this sleek and sophisticated sweetheart cami with straps so thin, they almost look invisible (it’s that detailing that makes the otherwise simple top feel a little more sexy.) But sexiness aside, I can vouch for just how soft the material — I’d even go so far as to liken to it butter — and the fit is *chef’s kiss.*

You’ll also find a pair of insanely good faux leather pants; the design feels enduring, but that flare silhouette feels very of the moment. If you’re looking for a really good jacket as we enter coat season, this oversized pick is 100 percent worth your money. It’s elegant! It’s effortless! And it’s currently marked down to $161, a steal. And last but certainly not least, a Black Friday purchase wouldn’t be complete without the hero piece of the season: a sweater. This oversized knit is a clear winner, with its side slit, mock neck, and long flare sleeves.

Check out all of Meshki’s pieces here; you won't regret it.

