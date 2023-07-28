The Sexy Shoe Jennifer Lawrence and Chrissy Teigen Wear Is Sold Out Everywhere — but You Can Find It Here

You might be surprised by the retailer.

By
Christina Butan
Christina Butan
Christina Butan
Christina Butan is a senior commerce writer and strategist at InStyle, with five years of experience covering fashion, beauty, home, lifestyle, and celebrity news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 28, 2023 @ 11:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Jennifer Lopez and Chrissy Teigen Naked Shoe Etsy
Photo:

Splash / @chrissyteigen Instagram

In case you missed it, there’s a new, unforeseen shoe that’s taking over the fashion world: mesh flats. The see-through shoes — worn by Jennifer Lawrence, Chrissy Teigen, and Jennifer Lopez, as well as a myriad of fashion influencers — have been taking over social feeds thanks to designers like Sandy Liang, Alaïa, and Dear Frances, that have released their own versions of the coveted style.

Jennifer Lopez Naked Shoe Etsy

Mega Agency

Due to their rapid rise in popularity, mesh flats are pretty hard to find right now. Designer options, in particular, are either completely sold out or only available for pre-order, and unless you’re willing to spend a pretty penny, affordable finds that get you the exact look are scarce. However, there’s one unexpected retailer where the sexy shoe is in stock: Etsy.

Etsy Mesh Flats

Etsy seller Lookie Atelier is the star of the show when it comes to an abundant stock of mesh flats in varying styles. The Ukrainian shoe brand is a small business that designs sustainable footwear made with natural leathers, mesh, and tulle. Its transparent almond-toe flats are a hot seller, selected as an Etsy pick by style and trend editors. Available in whole and half-sizes from 3 to 12, the upper portion of the sheer flats is made of soft, natural materials that mold to the shape of your foot, per the brand. They also have cushioned insoles and anti-slip soles.

Etsy LookieAtelier Black Transparent Women Flats with Almond Closed Toe and Genuine Leather Insole

Etsy

Lookie Atelier also makes the same style in a Mary Jane silhouette — aka, another hot trend that’s taken over celeb feet this year — as well as a split suede and mesh pointed-toe flat, which has a similar look to Lopez’s Christian Louboutin pair.

Etsy LookieAtelier Black Mesh Flat Mary Janes with Square Closed Toe and Leather Insole

Etsy
Etsy LookieAtelier Black Mesh Flats with Black Suede

Etsy

If you’re looking for more of a fishnet silhouette, such as Teigen’s The Row sandals and the Alaïa ballet flats that are sold out everywhere, Bellarie Studio’s Fishnet Mary Janes Flats are a rare find for under $200 at Etsy. Made from high genuine leather, the shoes are a best-seller (which Etsy defines as having a “high volume of sales over the past six months”), available in sizes 4 to 10, or 35 to 41 in EU sizing.

Etsy BellarieStudio High Quality Ballet Flats

Etsy

My advice? If you’re enamored by the mesh shoe trend, I’d jump on these Etsy listings fast — they’re likely to sell out once word gets out. Shop more of our favorite mesh flats from the retailer, below.

Etsy LookieAtelier Beige Mesh Flats with Black Embroidery and Trim

Etsy
Etsy LookieAtelier Beige Soft Mesh Flats with Almond Closed Toe and Genuine Leather Insole

Etsy

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Greta Gerwig Pistola Jumpsuit
This Genius Wardrobe Staple Was the Unsung Hero of the Barbie Movie
Emily Ratajkowski Wore the Tiniest Over-$300 Mesh Mini Dress â and I Found Similar Versions Starting at $15
Emily Ratajkowski's Teeny-Tiny $314 Dress Is Out of My Budget, but I Found Similar Styles From $15
More Than 13,500 Shoppers Swear by This Best-Selling, $24 Wireless Bra Thatâs âLightweight and Coolâ
DDD-Sized Shoppers in Their 70s Say This 50%-Off Wireless Bra “Fits Like a Dream”
Related Articles
Legs featuring different Cowboy Boots
The 12 Best Cowboy Boots of 2023 for Embracing Western Style
Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts’ Sneaker-Like Flats Are From an Under-the-Radar Label Katie Holmes Also Wears
Hailey Bieber Flip Flop
Hailey Bieber Wore $925 Platform Flip-Flops, and You Can Get a Similar Style for $23 at Amazon
Adidas Sambas Review
I Finally Tried the Unassuming Sneaker Nearly Every Supermodel Wears — and I Get It Now
LOTD-Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens’ Shoes Are So Good, but You Probably Missed Them
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez’s Sexy Lingerie Birthday Look Included the Shoe Trend Amal Clooney and Jennifer Aniston Wear
Amazon Comfy Shoe
Shoppers Say This $20 Style Hack Makes Everything From Boots to Dress Shoes More Comfortable
Jennifer Lopez Just Paired This Yearâs Hottest Shoe Trend With a White Mini Dress for Date Night
Jennifer Lopez Celebrated Her 1-Year Anniversary With Ben Affleck in 2023’s Hottest Shoe
Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie's Barbie Look Featured the Easygoing Summer Shoe Kate Middleton's Worn for Years
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Wore the Barely There Naked Sandals Jennifer Lopez Styles
Mgemi Exclusive Sale
I’m No Longer Gatekeeping This Comfy Italian Shoe Brand, and It’s on Sale Exclusively for InStyle Readers
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Just Wore the Trusty Shoe That Returns Like Clockwork Every Summer
Anne Hathaway Paired Jewelry With Comfy, Unseasonal Slippers
Anne Hathaway Wore This Surprising Comfy Shoe With $159,000+ Worth of Jewelry
Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston Wore an Affordable Version of the Barely There Sandal That's Trending for Summer 2023
Best Compression Socks of 2023
The 12 Best Compression Socks of 2023
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas
Priyanka Chopra Wore the Most Confusing Pair of Shoes to Wimbledon