The Sexy Shoe Jennifer Lawrence and Chrissy Teigen Wear Is Sold Out Everywhere — but You Can Find It Here

In case you missed it, there’s a new, unforeseen shoe that’s taking over the fashion world: mesh flats. The see-through shoes — worn by Jennifer Lawrence, Chrissy Teigen, and Jennifer Lopez, as well as a myriad of fashion influencers — have been taking over social feeds thanks to designers like Sandy Liang, Alaïa, and Dear Frances, that have released their own versions of the coveted style.

Due to their rapid rise in popularity, mesh flats are pretty hard to find right now. Designer options, in particular, are either completely sold out or only available for pre-order, and unless you’re willing to spend a pretty penny, affordable finds that get you the exact look are scarce. However, there’s one unexpected retailer where the sexy shoe is in stock: Etsy.

Etsy seller Lookie Atelier is the star of the show when it comes to an abundant stock of mesh flats in varying styles. The Ukrainian shoe brand is a small business that designs sustainable footwear made with natural leathers, mesh, and tulle. Its transparent almond-toe flats are a hot seller, selected as an Etsy pick by style and trend editors. Available in whole and half-sizes from 3 to 12, the upper portion of the sheer flats is made of soft, natural materials that mold to the shape of your foot, per the brand. They also have cushioned insoles and anti-slip soles.

Lookie Atelier also makes the same style in a Mary Jane silhouette — aka, another hot trend that’s taken over celeb feet this year — as well as a split suede and mesh pointed-toe flat, which has a similar look to Lopez’s Christian Louboutin pair.

If you’re looking for more of a fishnet silhouette, such as Teigen’s The Row sandals and the Alaïa ballet flats that are sold out everywhere, Bellarie Studio’s Fishnet Mary Janes Flats are a rare find for under $200 at Etsy. Made from high genuine leather, the shoes are a best-seller (which Etsy defines as having a “high volume of sales over the past six months”), available in sizes 4 to 10, or 35 to 41 in EU sizing.

My advice? If you’re enamored by the mesh shoe trend, I’d jump on these Etsy listings fast — they’re likely to sell out once word gets out. Shop more of our favorite mesh flats from the retailer, below.

