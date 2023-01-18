Meryl Streep Is Going to Be in Season 3 of 'Only Murders in the Building'

After an epic season 2 and a year of Emmy and Golden Globe nominations, hit Hulu show Only Murders in the Building is already back on set filming and they've added some new A-listers to the cast. At the end of last season, Paul Rudd was introduced as a new character to star alongside series's regulars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez. But last night, Gomez (who plays Mabel Mora) shared an exciting update to Instagram featuring a new surprise — and iconic — cast addition: Meryl Streep.

In a video shot by Gomez, the actress looks into the camera as she pans it back and forth to show Short and Martin saying, "Hey guys, we're on set! What are we shooting? Season 3! The gang is back!"

"Yay! Could this honestly get any better? Oh wait," she added while turning the camera to Rudd who says, "Well, I do think it could get a little bit better." A moment later, Streep pops up from behind the couch poking her head between Martin and Gomez. She then jokingly asks Martin if he'd like a pillow and places it behind his back. "Marty, anything you need?" she asks. Short playfully chimes in, "Just the tea that I asked for half an hour ago."

Streep then asks Gomez who responds, "I'm OK, thank you Meryl. You're sweet," before looking at the camera in disbelief with her mouth wide open.

"I could cry 😭 season 3 is coming!" Gomez captioned the post. The actress and her co-star Martin also shared a cute black-and-white selfie of the cast, including their newest additions. "The filming of Season 3 of 'Only Murders in the Building' has begun! A cast to dream of," Martin tweeted alongside the snap. Gomez wrote, "Very, very grateful lady! @onlymurdershulu @hulu @johnnyhoffman5 [one of the show's creators] thank you for making this wanna be an unbelievably, absurdly happy human 💤🌥️."