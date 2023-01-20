Meryl Streep’s Rare Outing Included This Ultra-Cozy, Supermodel-Loved Boot Trend That’s Everywhere This Season

There are plenty of rare celebrity outings that manage to make our hearts skip a beat, but there was one we didn’t know we needed until we were finally blessed with it: Meryl Streep in New York City looking as cool as ever.

The newest Only Murders in the Buildings cast member was photographed out and about in the Big Apple last week, appearing very much incognito in her beige baseball cap, pulled back hair, and sunglasses. But that didn’t stop us from admiring her off-duty ‘fit, particularly with those boots that are right on trend with styles supermodels like Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber, and Kendall Jenner have been spotted wearing. In fact, this Streep sighting is proof that a) the inside-out boot is blowing up and b) that it’s an ageless shoe trend that you should totally get on board with, stat.

Streep wore a long, wool coat for the rare outing — a must to beat the NYC chill (IYKYK!). We weren’t able to see what was underneath her outerwear, except for a little peek at what could be gray sweatpants. That’s why we honed in on her accessories, including the aforementioned hat, sunnies, a big, black tote bag (looks like she’s taking some cues from Katie Holmes), and her Loro Piana faux fur boots that I would absolutely make mine if they weren’t $2,400. (Hey, a girl can dream!).

Her boots featured a faux fur upper mixed with a leather front and eye-catching stitch detailing. The treaded sole, which adds a trend-forward touch, also makes them ideal for winter wear, especially when you have to trudge through snow, sleet, or puddles. While Streep’s exact $2,400 pair is currently sold out, this inside-out style is cropping up everywhere, and you can find similar faux fur options from brands like M.Gemi, Paul Green, and The Drop — and for a fraction of the price.

If the boot trend has Streep’s stamp of approval, I promise you’ll love it, too. Shop some more styles below before they all sell out (because this trend is really about to blow up in 2023).

