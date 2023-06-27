I'm Stocking Up on My Favorite Amazon T-Shirt Dress for Summer Beach Trips

A spontaneous trip to Nantucket has found its way onto my calendar, and one thing I'm known for is packing and planning my outfits weeks in advance. I start by building out a moodboard of where I am going, in this case, a coastal farmhouse sort of vibe. I pulled out colors that I thought would mesh well with the landscape — blue, white, and beige — as well as breezy, lightweight, and comfortable pieces I could wear while watching the sunset on the beach to dinner downtown. And while doing my pre-packing homework, I remembered I bought a T-shirt dress from Amazon that would be perfect for the occasion.

While I purchased Merokeety's Striped Short Sleeve Dress in the blue and white stripes pattern, it also comes in 29 other striped options and solid colorways such as classic black, pretty peach, bright blue, and red and white stripes (a solid Fourth of July option). Available in sizes S to XL, it features a belt that cinches the front of the waist to create a flattering silhouette. The dress falls a bit above the knee and has two pockets at the front. It also has pre-rolled sleeves and a wide boat neck.

Shop now: $36 with coupon (Originally $40); amazon.com

I get why this dress has nearly 18,200 five-star ratings. The fabric is super soft and can be styled with a ton of my other summer pieces. I make it super casual by styling it with sneakers and a denim jacket, or by pairing it with strappy sandals and lots of accessories. The lightweight fabric keeps me cool but also isn’t sheer, while the ease of the dress feels like you're wearing an oversized T-shirt without feeling frumpy. The belt was a nice addition to the design because it gives the dress a bit more shape, so it's more flattering to the figure. An extra perk that initially sealed the deal for me with this dress is that it has pockets that can fit your phone. It has held up well after several washes the last few summers, so I plan on buying a few more of the short-sleeve dress along with the sleeveless version from Merokeety as well for my upcoming trip.

If you are looking for an easy summer dress that will keep you cool and comfy without breaking the bank, shop the Short Sleeve T-shirt Dress or the Sleeveless Crew Neck Mini Dress by Merokeety for under $40 on Amazon.

