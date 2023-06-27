I'm Stocking Up on My Favorite Amazon T-Shirt Dress for Summer Beach Trips

The under-$40 essential is so lightweight and comfortable.

By
Jailynn Taylor
Jailynn Taylor
Jailynn Taylor
Jailynn Taylor is fashion designer turned fashion and beauty writer. She covers shopping trends surrounding fashion, beauty, and wellness for InStyle and Shape. Before joining the InStyle and Shape commerce team, she was a freelancer for Byrdie and ESSENCE.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 27, 2023 @ 06:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Beach Vacay Comfy T-Shirt Dress From Amazon
Photo:

Amazon / InStyle

A spontaneous trip to Nantucket has found its way onto my calendar, and one thing I'm known for is packing and planning my outfits weeks in advance. I start by building out a moodboard of where I am going, in this case, a coastal farmhouse sort of vibe. I pulled out colors that I thought would mesh well with the landscape — blue, white, and beige — as well as breezy, lightweight, and comfortable pieces I could wear while watching the sunset on the beach to dinner downtown. And while doing my pre-packing homework, I remembered I bought a T-shirt dress from Amazon that would be perfect for the occasion.

While I purchased Merokeety's Striped Short Sleeve Dress in the blue and white stripes pattern, it also comes in 29 other striped options and solid colorways such as classic black, pretty peach, bright blue, and red and white stripes (a solid Fourth of July option). Available in sizes S to XL, it features a belt that cinches the front of the waist to create a flattering silhouette. The dress falls a bit above the knee and has two pockets at the front. It also has pre-rolled sleeves and a wide boat neck.

Amazon Merokeety Women's Summer Striped Short Sleeve T Shirt Dress

Amazon


Shop now: $36 with coupon (Originally $40); amazon.com

I get why this dress has nearly 18,200 five-star ratings. The fabric is super soft and can be styled with a ton of my other summer pieces. I make it super casual by styling it with sneakers and a denim jacket, or by pairing it with strappy sandals and lots of accessories. The lightweight fabric keeps me cool but also isn’t sheer, while the ease of the dress feels like you're wearing an oversized T-shirt without feeling frumpy. The belt was a nice addition to the design because it gives the dress a bit more shape, so it's more flattering to the figure. An extra perk that initially sealed the deal for me with this dress is that it has pockets that can fit your phone. It has held up well after several washes the last few summers, so I plan on buying a few more of the short-sleeve dress along with the sleeveless version from Merokeety as well for my upcoming trip.

If you are looking for an easy summer dress that will keep you cool and comfy without breaking the bank, shop the Short Sleeve T-shirt Dress or the Sleeveless Crew Neck Mini Dress by Merokeety for under $40 on Amazon.

Amazon Prime Day MEROKEETY Womens Summer Sleeveless Striped T Shirt Dress Casual Crew Neck Tie Waist Mini Dresses

Amazon

Shop now: $35 with coupon (Originally $40); amazon.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Amazon Shoppers Are “in Love” With This “Versatile Summer Dress” That’s on Sale Before Prime Day
Amazon Shoppers Are "in Love" With This "Versatile Summer Dress" That's 51% Off Ahead of Prime Day
I’ve Been Using This Always Sold-Out Lip Plumper for a Month, and My Top Lip Looks Drastically Fuller
I've Been Using This Always Sold-Out Lip Plumper for a Month, and My Top Lip Looks Drastically Fuller
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Wore the Simple Accessory That Instantly Elevates Any Outfit
Related Articles
High Waisted Leggings for Women
The Famous Amazon Leggings With a Secret Flattering Feature Are 41% Off
Hailey Bieber
Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber Are Wearing the ‘It’ Bag of Summer, and We Found Similar Styles From $41
Upopby Women's Vintage Padded Push up One Piece Swimsuits
Amazon Shoppers Found the “Most Flattering One-Piece” Swimsuit They’ve Ever Worn — and It’s Up to 64% Off
Amazon Yoga Leggings
Shoppers Say Amazon's Best-Selling, Now-$23 Leggings Are So Comfy, They Feel Like "Wearing Nothing"
Platform Flip Flops
I Wore Platform Flip-Flops Every Day in the Early 2000s, and Now I'm Adding This Comfy $20 Pair to My Cart
Amazon Look-a-like Sandals
Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lawrence, and More Celebrities Keep Wearing This Practical Summer Sandal
Amazon Beach Coverups
Amazon Has 10,000+ Swimsuit Cover-Ups for Summer, and These 8 Stylish Options Are Up to 44% Off
Amazon Summer Blouses
There’s a Dizzying Amount of Summer Blouses on Sale at Amazon Right Now — These Are the 10 Best Under $30
Amazon Straw Bag
Shoppers Can't Stop Raving About This Woven Tote Bag That "Looks Expensive" but Is Just $20
Comfortable Amazon Bra
75-Year-Old Shoppers Say They Comfortably Wear This Smoothing Bra "All Day" — and It's 68% Off
Amazon Asics Gel Excite 9 Sneaker Deal
These Supportive, Nurse-Approved Sneakers From a Supermodel-Loved Brand Are on Sale for $49 at Amazon
Comfy Sandals Fashion Item Under $50
Amazon Discounted Thousands of Comfortable Sandals Ahead of Prime Day, and These Are the 10 Best for Under $50
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner’s Easy Summer Look Included a Celeb-Approved Wardrobe Staple You Can Get for $6 at Amazon
Amazon Fashion
Amazon’s Secret Designer Outlet Is Overflowing With Early Prime Day Fashion Deals for Up to 70% Off
This "Super Flattering and Fun" Halter-Neck Mini Dress Is on Sale for $34 at Amazon
This "Super Flattering and Fun" Halter-Neck Mini Dress Is on Sale for $34 at Amazon
InStyle Editor Christina Butan
I Went on a Mini Amazon Shopping Spree Before My Vacation — Here’s Everything I Loved, All Under $50