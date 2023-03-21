Amazon Shoppers Are Calling This Just-Launched Blouse the “Cutest Top Ever,” and It’s Just $26

When it comes to spring fashion, one of the hardest things to shop for is a cute, high-quality blouse. You probably already have your go-to T-shirts (if not, allow me to suggest the Amazon Essentials tees), but elevated tops you can dress up or down are harder to come by. So, when we find a stylish spring shirt, we feel it’s our duty to share it with you — like this just-launched Merokeety short-sleeve blouse that’s $26 at Amazon right now.

In its short time on Amazon’s site, the top has already become the retailer’s number-one new release in the blouse category. Available in 17 perfect-for-spring colors like lilac, light blue, and sage green and sizes S through XXL, the delicate top has tons of stylish details; most notably, it’s covered in a textured, monochromatic polka-dot design. It also has a split neckline, short flutter sleeves, and a pleated design on the back. When you clip the coupon on the product page, you can snag it for $2 off at checkout.

Shop now: $26 with coupon (Originally $28); amazon.com

Thanks to the blouse’s longline silhouette, you can style it a myriad of ways. For weekend brunch, French tuck the shirt into a pair of straight-leg jeans and finish off the look with white sneakers and a tote bag. If you’re heading into the office, tuck the entire blouse into a pair of tailored trousers and round out the outfit with chunky loafers. And for an evening out, edge up the top with a mini skirt and heeled sandals.

In the blouse’s reviews section, shoppers are already raving about its fit, feel, and style. One reviewer said the fabric is “lightweight, but not sheer,” while another person confirmed the “V-neck is not too low” and is “just the right depth to show off [their] necklace.” A third shopper went so far as to call the blouse the “cutest top ever,” since it’s “perfect in size, texture, and fit.” Plus, another reviewer, who washed the blouse in cold water and hung it to dry, said there were “no wrinkles and no shrinking.”

Before spring weather arrives and you realize you have no tops to wear, treat yourself to the customer-loved Merokeety short-sleeve blouse. Check out more colors on sale for $26 at Amazon, below.

