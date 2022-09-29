I’m a Fashion Writer, and I’m Buying This Cozy Amazon Lounge Set in Multiple Colors While It’s on Sale

Even though I’ve worked from home for the last three years, I still like to look put together. I treat every day like I’m going to the office — I’m just not a roll out of bed, work-in-the-PJs-I-wore-last-night kind of gal. However, I do like to be comfortable, especially since I’m sitting at a desk writing all day, which is why I’m eyeing this super cozy loungewear set that’s on sale at Amazon right now.

As soon as I spotted the Merokeety Oversized Loungewear Set, I knew it was about to become my new work-from-home staple. Well, let’s be serious — for work, relaxation, running to the grocery store, even a casual brunch. (I’d actually consider this to be pretty dressed up for my hometown of Los Angeles, especially with a pair of strappy sandals.) In any case, it immediately scored a spot in my heart.

This two-piece set includes a sweatshirt and shorts and comes in 15 pretty colors, including caramel, blue, and lilac. The oversized sweatshirt has batwing sleeves, while the wide-legged shorts have a ruched drawstring waist. The loose silhouettes and lightweight fabric loan themselves easily to a cozy, comfortable look. Plus, with the ongoing athleisure obsession, who doesn’t love a matching set?

Amazon shoppers are quick to call out not just the comfort, but the quality. Reviewers said the set is “thick but not heavy” and “hands down the best set [they’ve] ever ordered.” One customer raved that it’s “super flattering and cozy while still looking cute and put together.” With over 900 five-star ratings, the overall consensus is that shoppers want to own it in multiple colors. (I definitely agree on that front.)

The set typically retails for $50, but thanks to Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, right now it’s marked down starting at just $26 depending on your color and size preference. I’m not sure if that’s good or bad news for my wallet, but it’s definitely great news for my casual-meets-chic wardrobe. Join me in stocking up on this Merokeety set in every color before it sells out.

