Amazon’s Best-Selling New Midi Dress for Spring Is “Beautifully Made” and on Sale for Under $50

Shoppers are calling it the “perfect spring dress.”

By
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for Meredith brands including InStyle and People.
Published on April 10, 2023 @ 10:00PM
At the start of every season, Amazon releases thousands of new pieces of clothing, giving us endless shopping opportunities. This spring is no different; the retailer has already dropped dozens of sunshine-worthy dresses at budget-friendly prices. But if you’re feeling overwhelmed by the massive selection of spring dresses, we’d recommend starting with Amazon’s number-one new release: a lacy, tiered midi from Merokeety.  

On sale for $44, the flowy dress has short, puffy sleeves, an elastic, shirred bodice, and a keyhole-button closure on the back. Both the sleeves and the skirt are covered in floral chiffon lace with an opaque lining underneath, so you don’t have to worry about anything showing through. The dress comes in 16 spring-ready colors and sizes S through XXL. 

MEROKEETY Women's 2023 Summer Puff Sleeve Smocked Floral Dress

Amazon

Shop now: $44 with coupon (Originally $50); amazon.com

Depending on the shoes and accessories you wear with this dress, it’ll work for everything from a casual weekend brunch to a more formal spring or summer wedding. To keep the dress low-key, style it with flat slide sandals, a light-wash denim jacket, and a crossbody bag. And if you’re heading to an elevated event, dress it up with strappy, heeled sandals, statement earrings, and a sparkly clutch. 

The dress has already raked in five-star ratings and glowing reviews after just a few short months on Amazon. One shopper confirmed it’s “beautifully m’ade,” despite its affordable price tag, while another person called it the “perfect spring dress.” That same reviewer said the “sleeves are not too tight on the arms,” so you can comfortably wear it for hours on end. 

Even pregnant shoppers are raving about the dress. One expecting reviewer said they “wore this to a gala, and it was so comfortable,” adding that they “plan to wear it after pregnancy, too.”  Another person wore the “beautiful, flattering dress” to their baby shower and “received a lot of compliments.” 

Whether you’re on the hunt for wedding guest dresses or are simply looking for a comfortable frock to throw on this season, it’s worth giving the Merokeety lace midi dress a try. Check out more colorways on Amazon, below. 

