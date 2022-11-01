This Cropped Puffer Jacket Is So Stylish, Comfortable, and Warm, It Might Be Amazon’s Next “It” Coat

Over the last few years, Amazon has been a powerhouse source for viral coats, from the influencer-chic teddy bear coat to the Oprah-approved Orolay coat, beloved by Upper East Side moms and those ready to combat serious winters in places like Minnesota and Maine. And this year, I’m banking on the Merokeety Cropped Puffer reaching viral status.

While I’m generally not a fan of cropped anything (millennial fashion problems), there’s no denying that this style is extremely flattering thanks to its cinched waist, stand-up collar, and oversized shape. It plays into the attitude of a bomber jacket, but feels practical with its puffer-like warmth. After reading the reviews that suggested sizing down, I ended up sizing a full two sizes down (based on the fact that oversized clothing makes me nervous), but I could have gotten away with one size down or my true size for a more generous fit. I’ve been rocking it with my standard sweatpants and leggings, as well as with cropped jeans.

Shop now: $66 with coupon (Originally $80); amazon.com

The Merokeety Cropped Puffer is available in 14 colors, like black, brown, cream, and light gray. A big yes for me was that it’s listed as machine washable. I got the light blue color, and I feel more comfortable with such a light color knowing I can toss it in the wash when I need to. The cuffs are ribbed for durability and are just tight enough to keep the jacket in place. With over 1,400 ratings, people are catching on quickly — I predict it’s poised to make some winter weather waves this season.

One reviewer said that it’s “perfect for a sporty outfit, or you can dress it up.” Another mentioned that they “loved that it has zippers on the pockets and a drawstring to snatch the waist.” And a third reviewer said that it’s “incredibly lightweight yet warm.” I definitely agree with that statement as a perpetually cold person; the jacket has become my desk sweater, my go-to outerwear when I run errands, and my waiting-for-my-car-to-warm-up coat. I love how fun and cheerful the light blue color is, and it goes really well with everything I own as I continue into my pastel era.

If you’re looking for something equally stylish and warm — and want to claim your potentially viral coat now — add the Merokeety Cropped Puffer to your Amazon cart while it’s on sale for $66. Winter is coming, but you’ll be ready, with style to spare.

