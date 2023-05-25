Mermaidcore Trends to Try This Summer

We've got you covered from head to tail.

By Amber Rambharose
Published on May 25, 2023 @ 01:09PM
A model wears mermaidcore distressed denim, a mermaidcore trend to try.
Photo:

Thrifts & Threads

Between beachy weather and netizens losing their minds over every new The Little Mermaid red carpet and movie preview, Mermaidcore just might be this summer's biggest aesthetic. If you're curious about the trend but don't self-identify as a Disney adult, don't worry. You can dress like a grown adult and still meet the Mermaidcore brief.

Scalloped edges, iridescence, pearl embellishments, and nautical textures like distressed fringe and netting all make a mermaid-y fashion statement without veering into costume territory. Ahead, our 10 favorite takes on the Mermaidcore trend, from swimwear to accessories to wardrobe staples, no seashell bra required.

Shell-Inspired Bags

A woman carries a seashell-shaped bag, a Mermaidcore fashion trend.

Getty Images

Shop Now: Cult Gaia Nala Mini Clutch in Gold, $398.
Add a touch of Mermaidcore to any outfit by pairing it with a seashell-shaped bag. Rather than interpret seashells literally, look for structured bags that incorporate the folds, curves, and silhouettes of shells.

Scalloped Hems and Patterns

A woman wears a mermaidcore blue scallop printed dress.

Getty Images

Shop Similar: Luli Fama Il Mare Scalloped Balconette Top, $114.
Meet the shell bra top's slightly more refined older sister style: the scalloped edge. While we love a scalloped-edge bikini, the trend also stands out beautifully on dresses and skirts. More of a fan of clean lines? Try a mini with a blue-tinged scalloped print.

Liquid Metallics

Stella Maxwell wears a Mermaidcore liquid metal dress.

Getty Images

Shop Similar: Savage x Fenty Liquid Metal Slip, $60.
Bring the motion of the ocean and metallics together in this Mermaidcore trend take that's everywhere right now, including The Little Mermaid red carpet.

Sparkly Swim

VS Pink mermaidcore swimsuit

Courtesy VS Pink

Shop Similar: VS Pink high-waist bikini bottom ($16) and top (18).
What would mermaids be without water? Lurex swimwear has been all over this season, meaning you can glisten like the bottom of the ocean whether you're taking a dip or on the mainland.

Distressed Denim

A mermaidcore outfit idea as seen on a model wearing distressed denim.

Thrifts + Threads

Shop Similar: Thrifts + Threads Coco Set, $585.
Shipwrecked, but make it fashion. For this street-style-inspired approach to the trend, look for denim distressed to the point of shredded, and don't be afraid to move past jeans into skirts and even dresses.

Iridescent Sequins

A woman wears iridescent sequins, a Mermaidcore trend.

Getty Images

Shop Similar: Needle & Thread Fifi Long Sleeve Mini Dress, $639.
Snapping a selfie in an itty-bitty Mermaidcore bikini isn't the only way to embrace the sequined side of Mermaidcore dressing. Iridescent sequined tops, skirts, and even accessories serve big mermaid energy without looking like a costume.

Tight-Knit Netting

Megan Fox wears a tight-knit netting dress, a Mermaidcore trend.

Getty Images

Shop Similar: Cary Cotton Knit Mini Dress, $248.
Live life like you're the catch of the day every day with long sleeves or a maxi skirt in close-knit netting, like Megan Fox. Halfway between traditional fishnet and the slightly more elevated open knit fabrics, this style is sultry while still offering some coverage.

Sandy Separates

A woman wears a sand-colored skirt, a Mermaidcore trend.

Getty Images

Shop Similar: Nuuds Women's Ribbed Crew Neck Bodysuit, $48.
Replace your go-to nude basics with a beachier option this summer by opting for sandy shades. There's plenty of range to be had, from white sand camisoles to deeper shades that evoke sandcastles.

Shimmering Seaweed

A woman wears seaweed earrings, a Mermaidcore trend.

Getty Images

Shop Similar: Lavish by Tricia Milaneze Green and Gold Mixed Coral Earrings, $179.
Bring the serene movement of seaweed floating under the sea to your favorite elevated outfit by incorporating beaded earrings in a rich, deep green. If floaty fringe isn't for you, feel free to interpret the trend more literally with coral and kelp-shaped statement earrings

Saltwater Pearls

Two models wear pearl jewelry, a Mermaidcore trend.

Alana Maria

Shop Now: Alana Maria Ines Earrings, $159.
Elevated Mermaidcore is all about subtle oceanic textures. Organically shaped saltwater pearls and mother-of-pearl, the silky sheen found inside seashells, evoke the deep sea glamour of mermaids without being too on the nose.

