The Hair Waver Used by Khloé Kardashian Has Replaced My Curling Irons, and It’s 40% Off

People keep complimenting my hair — which, prior to discovering the Mermade Hair Pro Hair 1.25-Inch Waver, was rarely the case: I’m woefully unskilled with traditional curling irons, which have always given me a messy rendition of the dreaded “prom curl” in lieu of the beachy, undone waves I’ve been coveting for years.

This hair tool has single-handedly saved me from bad hair days; in fact, it’s the only tool that’s delivered effortless-looking waves with virtually no effort. Unlike traditional barrel curling irons, this one relies on a simple clamping mechanism — no wrapping hair or rotating required. Simply grasp the handle and press down to open the trio of side-by-side 1.25-inch barrels. Then, insert a section of hair into the opening and release the handle to sandwich the hair. Wait for five to 10 seconds, depending on how bouncy you want your wave, and release. Repeat the process along the entirety of the hair strand (for me, it’s usually twice) et voilà! The easiest beachy wave of your life.

Mermade Hair

Shop now: $44 (Originally $74); nordstrom.com

Better yet, the waving process takes about half the time of a traditional curling iron. Case in point: This morning, I transformed my 18-inch hair extensions from lifeless to bouncy in eight minutes flat (yes, I timed it). My boyfriend, a hair aficionado himself, commented on my hair, so I know it looks good.

Even Khloé Kardashian, queen of tousled waves, is “obsessed” with the hair tool, as per a paid partnership Instagram post she created in 2021. Even though it’s technically a promotional post, I’m thoroughly convinced that Khloé loves the tool as much as she says she does, and as much as I do. “I’m not the best at doing my hair,” the reality star admits in the video, as she sections her long hair and clamps the waver for a few seconds. “If I can use it, anyone can use it.” Upon releasing the waver, her hair falls into a beachy wave. “I’ve done this a handful of times and I’ve never failed,” she adds, and I couldn’t agree more. In fact, I often skip any hair sectioning and instead just clamp random strands for a few seconds. Every single time, I’m thrilled with my results.

The Mermade Pro Hair 1.25-Inch Waver is worth every penny, even at its full price. Right now, though, it’s an even better value: for a limited time, you can snag the Khloé Kardashian-approved Mermade Waver for 40 percent off. If you’re looking for sexy, undone waves, I implore you to give it a go.

