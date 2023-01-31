This Plumping Serum From the Minimalist Makeup Brand Cameron Diaz Uses Sold Out, but It’s Back in Stock

In cold winter months, I could use a little help with my glow. In the summer, I can thank the sun and Supergoop’s Glowscreen for boosted radiance, but in the winter, extra assistance is a must. And, clearly, I’m not alone — Merit, the no-makeup makeup brand used by Sarah Jessica Parker, has been sold out of its Instant Glow Serum since the holidays. Luckily for my dry, dull skin, the brand just restocked.

Merit, which was launched in 2021, has quickly gained a dedicated fan base — myself included — thanks to its minimalist, creamy formulas. The concealer is a go-to for Cameron Diaz as well as an InStyle favorite, and the buttery bronzer is the first to give my pale skin a natural glow during these cold, gloomy months. And now we can add the brand’s Great Skin Instant Glow Serum to our winter beauty routine.

This serum, like all of Merit’s products, is vegan and cruelty-free, formulated with a number of clean ingredients designed to hydrate and plump skin, leaving users with an all-over glow. The formula includes four types of hyaluronic acid, skin-calming niacinamide, and caffeine-rich cacao seed extract, which helps plump skin, per the brand. When the serum first-launched in October, our beauty editor Tamim Alnuweiri wrote that the serum, “instantly hydrate[s] skin, leave[s] it looking glowy, and absorb[s] quite quickly,” adding that she could, “see this being a great base for makeup in the winter months when a dry complexion causes flaky foundation and concealer.” (Fast forward to me in winter, with a dry complexion that makes makeup look cakey.)

And while I really only need Tamim’s stamp of approval to click “add to cart,” this also happens to be shopper-loved. Despite launching less than a year ago and selling out, this serum has hundreds of five-star ratings. One shopper, who noted that they have “dry and sensitive” skin, found that this “non-irritating” formula “absorbs immediately,” leaving them feeling “more radiant, moisturized, [and] smooth.” Another customer deemed this a must-have for “clean girl aesthetic lovers,” explaining that it “leaves [their] face hydrated and smooth,” and gives makeup a dewy finish. And one “skincare enthusiast” said that this “$38 serum is right up there with [their] $200 serum,” calming their redness and leaving them with a “glowing glass finish.”

If your winter skin could use a little more hydration, grab this radiance-boosting serum from Merit before it sells out (again).