This New Eyeshadow From a Sarah Jessica Parker-Used Brand Is Bound to Sell Out, but You Can Buy It a Day Early

I know people who have an expert hand and knowledge of makeup who are still intimidated by eyeshadow, and I understand how it can be daunting. How do you pick between cream, powder, and liquid? Do you actually need a primer? Do you need a brush or can you use your fingers? Should you get a palette or individual eye shadows? If there were one brand to simplify all of this and create eye makeup as approachable as lip balm, it’s Merit. And with the launch of its new Solo Shadow (available today for InStyle readers, tomorrow for everyone else), that’s exactly what it does.

All Merit products are equal parts chic, easy-to-use, and effective — a trifecta that has created a fanbase among Sarah Jessica Parker on the set of And Just Like That…, Cameron Diaz, and many beauty editors (including myself). Solo Shadow is a buildable cream-to-powder pigment with a matte, soft wash-finish.

Merit

The brand was kind enough to send me the entire collection over a month ago, allowing me ample time to experiment. My consensus? Solo Shadow is a flower without thorns. It’s creamy and easy to apply. While you only have about three seconds to smudge and move it around before it sets completely, your eyeshadow is not going to budge a millimeter — regardless of heat, rain, sweat, or whatever other elements you throw at it. Solo Shadow was unphased even by my hooded eyelids, oily skin, and New York City’s unbearable heat.

This wouldn’t be a Merit product without skincare ingredients in the formula. As such, it’s created with chamomile, calendula, sunflower seed oil, and magnolia bark — an antioxidant-rich combination that’s gentle and soothing, anti-aging, and hydrating.

It comes in eight shades, six of which I would consider neutrals with the outliers being a rich navy blue (Midnight) and a forest green (Viper) for those open to experimenting with approachable boldness. The two shades I recommend for anyone and everyone thanks to their versatility and neutrality, are Studio, a rose-mauve taupe, and Vachetta, a honey beige.

To accompany the launch of these shadows is Merit’s second-ever makeup brush, Brush No. 2, which is made with soft vegan bristles that are suitable for even the most sensitive eyes.

Merit

If this Merit launch goes the way most do, it’ll quickly sell out and amass a very long waitlist. So, take advantage of the opportunity to shop Solo Shadow a day before everyone else.