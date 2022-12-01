Any Beauty Lover Definitely Needs This Limited-Edition Makeup Set from Merit

I don’t know about you, but the holidays for me are all about la fête — the sparkly dresses, the popped champagne, and indulging in a little more glam than usual. We’re closing in on another year, so we should celebrate all the successes, drawbacks, and precious moments of peace in between. And there’s no better way to commemorate this special season than by giving thoughtful gifts to our loved ones.

We know how tough it can be to find the right present for the person who’s always jumping on the latest makeup trends, especially when makeup can be so hard to gift — not only is it hard to wrap, but individually, each piece can be a costly investment, despite what little size they come in. That’s why I’m here to open your eyes to a gorgeous box of beauty essentials, ideal for anyone needing a holiday glow for the upcoming soirées: Merit Beauty’s La Fête Édition gift set

For a brand that only launched in 2021, Merit has seriously made its presence known in the industry. That cheeky glow you see on Carrie Bradshaw? Thank Merit’s iconic flush balm for that. Lots of celebs from Sarah Jessica Parker to Bella Hadid are gushing over their vegan and cruelty-free products, made for the minimalist. And I’m on board, too. 95 percent of the makeup I currently use is from Merit, with the remaining five percent being a lash curler and a KVD eyeliner (sadly, Merit doesn’t create eyeliners… yet). I adore the little shimmer their highlighter adds to my cheekbones and the touch of color their blush brings on my nose (yes, that’s where I place my blush — it adds a sunkissed look to my olive-toned skin). Their mascara elongates my lashes in clean, thick strokes. And while the makeup lasts the whole day, rain or shine, it still wipes off effortlessly with makeup removers.