Shopping Gift Guides Any Beauty Lover Definitely Needs This Limited-Edition Makeup Set from Merit La Fête holiday essentials set makes gifting makeup a breeze By Bianca Kratky Published on December 1, 2022 @ 09:00AM We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. I don't know about you, but the holidays for me are all about la fête — the sparkly dresses, the popped champagne, and indulging in a little more glam than usual. We're closing in on another year, so we should celebrate all the successes, drawbacks, and precious moments of peace in between. And there's no better way to commemorate this special season than by giving thoughtful gifts to our loved ones. We know how tough it can be to find the right present for the person who's always jumping on the latest makeup trends, especially when makeup can be so hard to gift — not only is it hard to wrap, but individually, each piece can be a costly investment, despite what little size they come in. That's why I'm here to open your eyes to a gorgeous box of beauty essentials, ideal for anyone needing a holiday glow for the upcoming soirées: Merit Beauty's La Fête Édition gift set For a brand that only launched in 2021, Merit has seriously made its presence known in the industry. That cheeky glow you see on Carrie Bradshaw? Thank Merit's iconic flush balm for that. Lots of celebs from Sarah Jessica Parker to Bella Hadid are gushing over their vegan and cruelty-free products, made for the minimalist. And I'm on board, too. 95 percent of the makeup I currently use is from Merit, with the remaining five percent being a lash curler and a KVD eyeliner (sadly, Merit doesn't create eyeliners… yet). I adore the little shimmer their highlighter adds to my cheekbones and the touch of color their blush brings on my nose (yes, that's where I place my blush — it adds a sunkissed look to my olive-toned skin). Their mascara elongates my lashes in clean, thick strokes. And while the makeup lasts the whole day, rain or shine, it still wipes off effortlessly with makeup removers. As a Beauty Writer, I Can Vouch for Carrie Bradshaw's Go-To (and Affordable!) Blush Merit Beauty La Fête Édition Set View On Meritbeauty.com Shipping: Free Shipping over $40Returns: Returns after 30 Days Any beauty lover probably has their eyes on the brand — every InStyle editor is in love — and just in time for all the upcoming festivities, Merit has created a limited-time-only gift set that includes all you need to get your holiday glam on. Gift this aesthetic box of Merit's essential beauty products, including their brand new bright red lipstick (a holiday must-have) and instant glow serum (a necessity for dewy skin). You will also find a mini version of their volumizing mascara, brow gel, and highlight balm included. Basically, everything a minimalist needs to achieve a new year's glow is packaged in this gorgeous box. La Fête gift set brings five essential holiday beauty needs together for only $108. But if you shop now, you can get it at their discounted sale price of $75. The deal is so good (looking), that I wouldn't blame you if you got one for yourself as well. Not only because you deserve to treat yourself, but because it's a great introduction to a brand you've probably had saved on Instagram for a while. The mini-sized bottles allow you to get a taste of their products without too much of a commitment (hello my fellow commitment-averse friends). When you're ready to get the full-sized version (and trust me, you'll want to), the prices aren't even steep. You'll find yourself turning to their sustainable products for every event. Get in on the trend that celebrities are leading, and achieve that holiday glam in one go. Happy shopping! The Viral Makeup Brand Used by Sarah Jessica Parker and Bella Hadid Just Launched Its First Skincare Product