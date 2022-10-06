The Viral Makeup Brand Used by Sarah Jessica Parker and Bella Hadid Just Launched Its First Skincare Product

Merit’s Great Skin Serum is finally here.

By
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri

Tamim is beauty commerce writer at InStyle, with nearly a decade of experience writing about beauty, fashion, wellness, and music.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on October 6, 2022 @ 01:00PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Merit Serum Launch
Photo:

Merit/ InStyle

Merit Beauty is a universally loved brand. The curated range of minimalist cosmetics has editors’ stamp of approval, in addition to supermodels and celebrities like Bella Hadid, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Mandy Moore

So far, the brand has only produced makeup products,  albeit frequently formulated with skincare ingredients. But today marks Merit’s first entry into the skincare market — meet the Great Skin Instant Glow Serum. The serum is actually meant to be a primer for The Minimalist Perfecting Complexion Foundation and Concealer Stick, used as a last skincare step to ensure a glowing canvas. 

With regular use, Great Skin will improve the health of your skin barrier. The main ingredients are four types of hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, cacao seed, and Japanese goldthread root. Hyaluronic acid locks in and attracts long-lasting hydration and niacinamide brightens and smooths the skin texture. Cacao seed is rich in caffeine which combats dullness and boosts plumping, while Japanese Goldthread soothes skin. Like all Merit products, Great Skin is clean, vegan, and Leaping Bunny- certified; when creating this serum, the brand eliminated 73 potentially acne-triggering ingredients. 

Great Skin INSTANT GLOW SERUM

Merit

Shop now: $38; meritbeauty.com 

According to the brand, it’ll absorb instantly and leave behind absolutely no residue, but its texture is hard to describe and unlike anything I’ve tried before — like a liquid encapsulated in another liquid. When the product settles, you’ll be able to see a brown substance at the bottom and a clear liquid filling the rest of the bottle. Before using, shake the bottle vigorously and gently dispense the formula’s water-like consistency onto your fingers before patting it on your skin. 

With the product being so liquidy, the pump is actually kind of a problem because excess easily comes out and the process can get messy. Ideally, the bottle should have  a dropper, instead, but if you remember to exercise caution when dispensing, you’ll be fine.

I didn’t use the serum long enough to notice any long-term benefits, but I can say that it does instantly hydrate skin, leave it looking glowy, and absorb quite quickly. I can see this being a great base for makeup in the winter months when a dry complexion causes flaky foundation and concealer.

Head to Merit Beauty to shop the Great Skin Instant Glow Serum for $38. 

Shop More Recent Beauty Launches: 

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Face Primers Tested
Out of 38 Face Primers Tested, These 10 Keep Makeup Intact and Flawless All Day Long
This New Serum Mist from a Hailey Bieber-Approved Brand Revives my Skin from Its Mid Day Slump
This New Serum Mist From a Hailey Bieber-Approved Brand Is the Skincare Step I Didn’t Know I Was Missing
CLEAN SLATE: MARA Flower Acid Algae Serum Launch
Finally, a Chemical Exfoliant That Won't Dry Out Your Skin
Nicole Kidman's nighttime skincare routine is surprisingly only $40
The Anti-Aging Brand Nicole Kidman Uses for “Smooth and Hydrated” Skin Starts at Just $20
L'Oreal Tinted Serum Review
This $15 Drugstore Skin Tint Doubles as a Hydrating Serum and Actually Lasts All Day
Anti-Aging Skincare Gifts
38 Anti-Aging Skincare Gifts for Every Person on Your Nice List
Merit Mascara Review
I Ditched My Favorite Designer Mascara For This Mandy Moore-Approved Tube — and I'm Never Going Back
Merit Concealer Review
The Concealer Stick From This Cameron Diaz-Approved Brand Keeps Selling Out — but It's Finally Back
Sarah Paulson's Emmy Prep Included a Vitamin C Serum
Sarah Paulson's Emmys Prep Included a Vitamin C Serum That Shoppers Say Takes "20 Years" Off Their Skin
Merit Bronzer
The Cream Blush Used on Sarah Jessica Parker in "And Just Like That" Now Comes in a Bronzer Version
Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Radiant Concealer
I Test Hundreds of Beauty Products a Month, and This Hyaluronic Acid-Infused Concealer Is a Low-Effort Staple
Skin Tints vs. Tinted Moisturizers
Skin Tints Vs. Tinted Moisturizers — What's the Difference?
Best Moisturizers for Oily Skin
The Best Moisturizers for Oily Skin That Won’t Leave a Greasy Film
Taylor Hill Ilia Super Serum
Hollywood Is Obsessed With This Tinted SPF That Shoppers Compare to an IRL Instagram Filter
Peace Out Skincare Pore Perfecting Primer Launch
This Just-Launched Primer Blurs Fine Lines and Pores So Well, It Makes My Skin Look Airbrushed
Meet Coq10 the Skin Firming Ingredient Behind the Serum Shoppers Call "Magic For Texture and Fine Lines"
Meet CoQ10, the Skin-Firming Ingredient Behind the Serum Shoppers Call "Magic for Texture and Fine Lines"