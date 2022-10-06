The Viral Makeup Brand Used by Sarah Jessica Parker and Bella Hadid Just Launched Its First Skincare Product

Merit Beauty is a universally loved brand. The curated range of minimalist cosmetics has editors’ stamp of approval, in addition to supermodels and celebrities like Bella Hadid, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Mandy Moore.

So far, the brand has only produced makeup products, albeit frequently formulated with skincare ingredients. But today marks Merit’s first entry into the skincare market — meet the Great Skin Instant Glow Serum. The serum is actually meant to be a primer for The Minimalist Perfecting Complexion Foundation and Concealer Stick, used as a last skincare step to ensure a glowing canvas.

With regular use, Great Skin will improve the health of your skin barrier. The main ingredients are four types of hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, cacao seed, and Japanese goldthread root. Hyaluronic acid locks in and attracts long-lasting hydration and niacinamide brightens and smooths the skin texture. Cacao seed is rich in caffeine which combats dullness and boosts plumping, while Japanese Goldthread soothes skin. Like all Merit products, Great Skin is clean, vegan, and Leaping Bunny- certified; when creating this serum, the brand eliminated 73 potentially acne-triggering ingredients.

Merit

Shop now: $38; meritbeauty.com

According to the brand, it’ll absorb instantly and leave behind absolutely no residue, but its texture is hard to describe and unlike anything I’ve tried before — like a liquid encapsulated in another liquid. When the product settles, you’ll be able to see a brown substance at the bottom and a clear liquid filling the rest of the bottle. Before using, shake the bottle vigorously and gently dispense the formula’s water-like consistency onto your fingers before patting it on your skin.

With the product being so liquidy, the pump is actually kind of a problem because excess easily comes out and the process can get messy. Ideally, the bottle should have a dropper, instead, but if you remember to exercise caution when dispensing, you’ll be fine.

I didn’t use the serum long enough to notice any long-term benefits, but I can say that it does instantly hydrate skin, leave it looking glowy, and absorb quite quickly. I can see this being a great base for makeup in the winter months when a dry complexion causes flaky foundation and concealer.

Head to Merit Beauty to shop the Great Skin Instant Glow Serum for $38.

Shop More Recent Beauty Launches: