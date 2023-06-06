The Perfect French Girl Lipstick Is From a Brand Kate Hudson and Bella Hadid Use

Few beauty trends have transcended into timeless territory like French girl beauty. The look — glowing skin, tousled hair, minimal makeup, and a splash of color on the lips — embodies undone perfection, proving simultaneously striking and effortless. I’m often searching for the quintessential French girl lip color — a balmy red-orange to swipe on in a laissez-faire manner that completes a look.

Merit Beauty — a minimalist makeup brand used by Kate Hudson, Sarah Jessica Parker, Bella Hadid, and Cameron Diaz, who once shared an entire makeup routine using the brand — just ended my search. Today, the brand released a limited-edition shade of its popular Signature Lightweight Lipstick. It’s called Aperitif, and it’s peak Parisian — not only in name, but also in its aesthetic. Plus, it happens to be perfect for summer.

Merit

Shop now: $26; meritbeauty.com

The Merit Beauty Signature Lip in Aperitif is a lightweight, red-orange lipstick with a barely there feel and sheeny, satiny finish. The buildable formula is versatile: One swipe creates a casual, breezy look, while additional passes produce a bold, pigmented statement. However it’s applied, Aperitif is universally flattering — the “perfect red,” according to the brand — and is the poster child of “French girl” beauty lipsticks with its low-effort, high-impact wear.

If you’re a Merit Beauty fan, Aperitif may ring a bell: The shade debuted last year as part of the brand’s coveted — and eventually sold out — holiday gift set. The hue has been impossible to snag in the months since — that is, until today. Merit relaunched the shade just in time for summer — and for the first time ever as an individual lipstick. The shade joins eight existing hues in the brand’s Signature Lightweight Lipstick collection.

True to the name, the formula is so airy, “you’ll forget you’re wearing it,” per the brand. Spiked with skincare-grade ingredients — including squalane and sunflower oil — it also softens lips, doubling down on understated, healthy-looking je ne sais quoi.

According to one shopper, whose lips have become dry with age, “the formula feels so great,” dubbing the product “minimal, effortless perfection.” And InStyle editors are just as enthusiastic about it — senior commerce editor Christina Oehler says she loves “the way the formula melts onto [her] lips,” adding that unlike other lipsticks that look cakey and cracked after a little bit of wear, Merit’s has a hydrating staying power that keeps her reaching for it daily.

A word to the wise: Snag this French beauty staple ASAP. In addition to potentially selling out, the limited-edition nature of the shade makes it ephemeral, just like summer itself. Shop Aperitif for $26 at Merit.