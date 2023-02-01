Meredith Duxbury Did Her Mom’s Makeup With a “Mature Skin” Foundation From a Brand Supermodels Use

If you’re anything like us and often find yourself scrolling through ‘BeautyTok’ for hours at a time, then you’ve probably come across videos from content creator Meredith Duxbury. The beauty influencer, who’s amassed more than 17 million followers on the app, is known for her controversial foundation technique in which she uses upwards of 10 pumps of product.

In one of her latest viral videos, Duxbury gave her mom a full makeover and used some of InStyle’s favorite tested products to cater to her mom’s mature skin and coverage needs. She opted for picks that focused on skincare, including Ilia’s True Skin Serum foundation and Drunk Elephant’s Protini Polypeptide moisturizer. “Just because you’re older doesn’t mean you can’t still do a full-glam moment and have fun with it,” she tells InStyle. “I think mature skin is a beautiful thing.” Shop these and other picks from Duxbury’s collection below.

When choosing a foundation for mature skin, it's important to find a product that addresses the skin’s needs. This full-coverage pick from a brand loved by beauty editors and celebrities, including Cindy Crawford and Miranda Kerr, checks all the boxes. The Ilia True Serum foundation used on the 57-year-old is an InStyle favorite, earning a top spot in our test of the best full-coverage foundations. It’s beloved for its part-skincare formula — the hybrid product is infused with skin-loving ingredients including texture-smoothing niacinamide, soothing allantoin, and calming aloe.

“I didn’t want something too heavy that would set into her fine lines,” Duxbury explains. “My mom is a personal trainer and she wears this foundation regularly,” adding that her mother thinks it "holds up very well, doesn’t melt off, and feels just as good by the end of the day.”

The TikTok star also deviated from her typical foundation technique. “I used much less foundation than I would usually use because I didn’t want it to set into my mom’s fine lines,” she explains.

Duxbury prepped her mother’s skin with the Drunk Elephant Protini moisturizer, which is packed with anti-aging and moisturizing benefits. The powerhouse ingredient list includes a peptide complex that hydrates and plumps the skin, while its pygmy water lily stem cell and soybean folic acid ferment extracts replenish and restore the skin’s elasticity.

The L’Oréal True Match Lumi Glotion is another product loved by those with mature skin, and works as a skincare-makeup hybrid that simultaneously hydrates, primes, and illuminates the skin. Duxbury used it “as a base under my mom’s foundation to bring through some glow and make her look more awake.”

Duxbury also used this drugstore concealer in her mother’s beauty routine, and it’s another one of InStyle’s favorite tested products. The L’Oréal Full-Wear concealer earned a top spot as our favorite long-wear concealer for its ability to provide full, all-day coverage without any creasing. “I used L’Oréal infallible concealer because it’s waterproof and transfer-resistant,” she explains, adding, “we were going out dancing so I wanted her makeup to hold up the entire night.”

