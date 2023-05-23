Melissa McCarthy Said She Worked on a Set That Was So Toxic, It Made Her "Physically Ill"

"My eyes were swelling up. I was absorbing all of this nuttiness."

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on May 23, 2023 @ 12:23PM
Melissa McCarthy attends the UK Premiere of "The Little Mermaid"
Photo:

Joe Maher/WireImage

Now more than ever before, stars are getting real about their past experiences on set. Yes, we all know about what happened with Ellen Degeneres's show and then the world was shocked when accusations of a hostile work environment brought Kelly Clarkson's team into the fray, but the latest celebrity to open up about problematic work environments is Melissa McCarthy. In a new interview with The Guardian, she described a situation (without naming names, of course) that was so bad that it made her sick.

“I did work for someone once who ran such a volatile, hostile set that it made me physically ill,” she said. “My eyes were swelling up. I was absorbing all of this nuttiness.”

She went on to describe the situation, but steered clear of pointing fingers at any specific person.

“There were people weeping, visibly so upset by this one person,” she said. “And I think that’s why the manipulation worked, because to get to me, this person would fire people I loved, which kept me quiet. It was very effective.” 

In the end, McCarthy said that in order to endure the entire ordeal, she had to stand up for herself and her cast mates.

“One day, I was like, ‘It stops today!’” she finished. “I just kept saying to them, it stops, it stops. And I know now I’ll never keep quiet again.” 

Melissa McCarthy and Halle Bailey

Hoda Davaine/Dave Benett/WireImage

It's clear that things have changed for the actress. Recently, McCarthy’s Little Mermaid co-star Halle Bailey told CNN that McCarthy played a key role off-screen, teaching her how to “speak up and [say] what works for [her]” on set. “She was telling me, ‘Yeah, I had to learn. I wasn’t always this way, and when you’re young, you’re timid,’” Bailey said.

And even though she's willing to talk about her terrible time on that project, McCarthy assured fans that there's almost nothing that can stop her from doing what she loves: making movies and making people laugh.

“Comedy allows you to sit next to somebody whose ideas don’t match up. And maybe you come out a little closer,” she concluded. “I think that’s what I’m supposed to be doing in this world.”

Related Articles
Lily-Rose Depp The Idol Cannes
Lily-Rose Depp’s Vintage Chanel LBD Is Older Than She Is
Sydney Sweeney
Sydney Sweeney's Baby Blue Chiffon Dress and '60s-Inspired Fringe Is Giving Cinderella
Nick Jonas
Nick Jonas Said a "Really Tragic" Performance at the ACMs Sent Him to Therapy
Halle Bailey and Jodi Benson
Jodi Benson, the Original Ariel, Says She Approves of Disney's Changes to 'The Little Mermaid'
Prince Harry
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Team Says Claims That Their Car Chase Was Exaggerated Are "Abhorrent"
kate middleton attends the 2023 Chelsea Flower Show
Kate Middleton’s Barbiecore Pink Sundress Couldn’t Have Been Any Brighter
Irina Shayk Cannes
Irina Shayk Wore Nothing But a Teeny-Tiny Leather Top With a Low-Rise Mermaid Skirt
Katy Perry American Idol Finale
Katy Perry Wore a Sheer Orange Two-Piece Set Littered With a Trio of Keyhole Cutouts
Sydney Sweeney
Sydney Sweeney Paired Her Extremely Low-Cut Dress With a Coordinating Exposed Bra
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian Is Back to Being a Brunette
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Paired Her Striped Cutout Dress With a Controversial Summer Shoe
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawerence's Backless Gown Featured a Strappy, Spine-Revealing Design From Behind
Megan Fox
Megan Fox Wore a Plunging Netted Dress With Wet Hair on the Red Carpet
Sophie Turner Joan
Sophie Turner Looks Almost Unrecognizable With a Flippy Blonde Bob
elle fanning cannes
Elle Fanning's Cannes Party Dress Was Equal Parts Disco and Avant-Garde
Jennifer Love Hewitt
Jennifer Love Hewitt's New Blonde Hair Is Literal Perfection