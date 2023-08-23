Why Melissa Joan Hart Was Almost Fired From 'Sabrina'

The actress called it the “worst day of my life."

Published on August 23, 2023 @ 04:26PM
SABRINA, THE TEENAGE WITCH
It seems like Melissa Joan Hart almost had a wrongful termination lawsuit on her hands (speaking of nostalgic shows and the law, Suits is currently fueling my interest in legal matters). The actress and star of hit '90s show Sabrina the Teenage Witch recently opened up about almost being fired for posing on the cover of Maxim magazine in her underwear.

During an appearance on Pod Meets World (the Boy Meets World re-watch podcast hosted by former co-stars Rider Strong, Danielle Fishel, and Will Friedle), Hart told the story of how she one time found out she was “being sued and fired” from the show at a party.

“While I’m at the party, my lawyer shows up and goes, ‘You did a photoshoot for Maxim magazine?'” she recalled. “I’m like, ‘Yes, I did.’ They’re like, ‘Well, you’re being sued and fired from your show, so don’t talk to the press, don’t do anything.'”

The actress called it the “worst day of my life," adding that she then got a call from her mother, who was also a producer. “So, I get a phone call on my cell phone from my mother, my producer, who was like, ‘What did you do?’ And I was like, ‘I don’t know, whatever my publicist told me to do at the photo shoot.’ I did a photo shoot for Maxim! It’s Maxim, of course you’re gonna be in your underwear.”

Melissa Joan Hart at SiriusXM Studios in 2019

After receiving the news, Hart remembers crying to her father. "He comes up to me and goes, ‘You OK?’ I was like, ‘No,'” she said. “And he hugs me, and I was crying even harder because my dad is hugging me, I’m being fired from my show, I was just fired from [Scary Movie] and I just broke up with my boyfriend.”

Hart added that the Archie Comics, which was responsible for producing Sabrina, “had no ground to stand on." The company has since responded to her comment in a statement obtained by Variety. “Archie Comics knows nothing and has heard nothing about this, and it was decades before the current administration at Archie," it read. "It’s ancient history.”

