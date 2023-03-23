Melanie Lynskey's Peekaboo Lingerie Look Was Anything But Business Casual

And she talked about how she's different from her "Yellowjackets" character, Shauna.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
Published on March 23, 2023 @ 01:55PM
melanie lynskey yellowjackets season 2 premiere
Photo:

Getty Images

Yellowjackets is officially back for a second season on Showtime tomorrow and, naturally, to celebrate the arrival of more drama, trauma, and murder, the cast arrived in Los Angeles to celebrate. For the occasion, Melanie Lynskey traded in her suburban mom uniform for a slightly more glam ensemble, which combined a seafoam green blazer with a peek of lingerie showing.

Lynskey's bold blue-green Balmain blazer dress (say that into a mirror three times and maybe you'll conjur some couture) cut low enough to reveal a corset underneath, offering a touch of black lace to her otherwise demure outfit. She finished the look with a bag from Tyler Ellis and gold heels. Her stylist, Misha Rudolph, shared a few behind-the-scenes looks at the ensemble in her Instagram Stories, which also tagged makeup artist Stephen Sollitto and hairstylist Marcus Francis. Lynskey wore her hair half-up, with a high ponytail, and kept her makeup glowy and natural.

melanie lynskey yellowjackets season 2 premiere

Getty Images

During her time on the carpet, Lynskey told People that she and her Yellowjackets character are almost nothing alike — when it comes to being a mom, at least. Lynskey shares a daughter with her husband, fellow actor Jason Ritter.

"It's different for Shauna," she said. "She didn't want to have a kid. She's kind of doing her best. But I don't know, I think there's not a lot [of overlap]. There's not a Venn diagram where the things kind of connect. We have opposite parenting styles."

In the show, Shauna has a teenage daughter and, maybe, another child. 

"I feel so fortunate to have my daughter, and I love her. It's like the joy of my life," Lynskey finished. "Every day, I'm like, 'Thank you, thank you, thank you for this child.' I want to spend every minute with her."

