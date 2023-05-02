Melanie Lynskey Cleared Up That 'Yellowjackets' Body-Shaming Incident

Melanie Lynskey is clearing up a statement about being told to lose weight for her role on Yellowjackets. After a passive-aggressive comment went viral last year, she explained that it was shot down pretty quickly and that, thankfully, everyone has moved on and the show's focus can go back to more pressing things, like survival and ... cannibalism.

“They were asking me, ‘What do you plan to do? I’m sure the producers will get you a trainer,” Lynskey told Rolling Stone back in January, just in case anyone needs a refresher on what went down. “’They’d love to help you with this.’”

In a new interview, Lynskey said that it was "literally one time" and that it hasn't been an issue since then.

“I feel like sometimes it’s been made out to be a cultural thing, but it was literally one time,” she told The Independent’s Annabel Nugent.

Dave Benett/Getty Images for Paramount+

Lynskey went on to say that after the not-so-nice comment was said, she got a sweet message from executive producer Ashley Lyle.



“I’m going to keep it forever,” Lynskey says of the email she received. “Ashley said how proud she was to have created a show where there is a regular-sized woman who is in a love triangle with two hot guys. She said that if she had seen something like this when she was a teenager, it would have changed the trajectory of her life. She said that they love me, and they love what I look like.”

Lynskey also spoke about the importance of support for actresses, saying that she's been very fortunate in the past. On the set of Mrs. America, her co-stars Cate Blanchett and Sarah Paulson lent her their trailers so that she could pump and breastfeed.

“These generous women were giving me the things that were afforded to them in their contracts so that my life as a mother would be easier,” she said before adding that Blanchett was “very there for me" as she balanced being a new mother and a working actress.

