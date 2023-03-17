Melanie Lynskey Revealed That Her Husband Jason Ritter Had a Cameo on 'The Last of Us'

Now that HBO's hit show The Last of Us has wrapped up its last season and given everyone a major dose of Pedro Pascal withdrawal, we're learning more and more about the intricacies of the zombie saga, including the fact that Melanie Lynskey had a sweet moment with her husband, Jason Ritter, on the show. Sweet, that is, if you consider zombie killing a love language.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Lynskey shared that Ritter nabbed a role as a clicker on the show. Lynskey played Kathleen, the leader of a group of Kansas City-based bandits. She added that he went through stunt training and everything, just to end up (like so many characters on the show) a victim of the violence and ruthlessness that permeated the Last of Us world.

"He was a stunt person. He trained with the stunt people, and he just did all these amazing stunts. It's like his lifelong dream," she told Fallon. "He got put in makeup and came out of the ground and was falling over and doing all these [flips]."

Getty Images

And while the two did have a scene together, it wasn't a happy little moment. It was, in true Last of Us tradition, brutal.

"I shot him once. Yeah. Why not?" she said, adding that the whole thing was "so romantic."

Ritter shared a peek into his time on the HBO show on Twitter, saying it was "just the best day' when a fellow Twitter user joked that it must have been Take Your Husband to Work for Lynskey and her crew.



It's not the first (or last) time the couple has worked together. People reports that Lynskey and Ritter also starred alongside one another on Hulu's drama Candy and that he'll have a role in the upcoming season of Showtime's Yellowjackets.

