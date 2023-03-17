Melanie Lynskey Revealed That Her Husband Jason Ritter Had a Cameo on 'The Last of Us'

"I shot him once. Yeah. Why not?"

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 17, 2023 @ 02:01PM
Melanie Lynskey
Photo:

Getty Images

Now that HBO's hit show The Last of Us has wrapped up its last season and given everyone a major dose of Pedro Pascal withdrawal, we're learning more and more about the intricacies of the zombie saga, including the fact that Melanie Lynskey had a sweet moment with her husband, Jason Ritter, on the show. Sweet, that is, if you consider zombie killing a love language.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Lynskey shared that Ritter nabbed a role as a clicker on the show. Lynskey played Kathleen, the leader of a group of Kansas City-based bandits. She added that he went through stunt training and everything, just to end up (like so many characters on the show) a victim of the violence and ruthlessness that permeated the Last of Us world.

"He was a stunt person. He trained with the stunt people, and he just did all these amazing stunts. It's like his lifelong dream," she told Fallon. "He got put in makeup and came out of the ground and was falling over and doing all these [flips]."

Melanie Lynskey

Getty Images

And while the two did have a scene together, it wasn't a happy little moment. It was, in true Last of Us tradition, brutal.

"I shot him once. Yeah. Why not?" she said, adding that the whole thing was "so romantic."

Ritter shared a peek into his time on the HBO show on Twitter, saying it was "just the best day' when a fellow Twitter user joked that it must have been Take Your Husband to Work for Lynskey and her crew.

It's not the first (or last) time the couple has worked together. People reports that Lynskey and Ritter also starred alongside one another on Hulu's drama Candy and that he'll have a role in the upcoming season of Showtime's Yellowjackets.

Related Articles
Joy Ride
The First Trailer for 'Joy Ride' Is Equal Parts 'Hangover' and 'Girls Trip'
Hugh Grant & Drew Barrymore
Drew Barrymore Had a Hilarious Response to Hugh Grant Calling Her Singing “Horrendous”
Malia Obama Makes TV Writing Debut on Donald Gloverâs âSwarmâ
Malia Obama Makes her TV Writing Debut on Donald Glover’s ‘Swarm’
Keira Knightley
Keira Knightley Said People Told Her 'Bend It Like Beckham' Would Be "Embarrassing"
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa’s Bright Yellow Jacket Had a Secret SpongeBob SquarePants Homage
RegÃ©-Jean Page Phoebe Dynevor
Regé-Jean Page Says He and Phoebe Dynevor Had "Horrendous" Coffee Breath While Filming 'Bridgerton' Sex Scenes
Peacock Bupkis
We've Got a First Look at Pete Davidson's New Comedy, 'Bupkis'
Penn Badgley Tonight Show
Penn Badgley Is Enjoying His "Wild" Fatherhood Journey
Brooke Shields 'Glamour' Celebrates 2021 Women of the Year Awards
Brooke Shields Revealed She Was Sexually Assaulted by a Hollywood Executive 30 Years Ago
Nancy Meyers
Even Netflix Can’t Afford Nancy Meyers’s Coastal Grandma Life
And Just Like That
Nia Vardalos Says Fans Should Expect Aidan to Bare All on 'And Just Like That ...'
Emma Watson
Emma Watson Wore a See-Through Lace Gown With the Longest Sleeves
Sarah Ferguson and Lady Diana
Sarah Ferguson Said She and Princess Diana Were Arrested at Her Hen Party
Paris Hilton on The Tonight Show
Paris Hilton’s Son’s Favorite Lullaby Is ‘Stars Are Blind’
Rihanna 2023 Oscars Performance
Rihanna Performed "Lift Me Up" in a Beaded Lingerie Top
Lady Gaga Oscars 2023 Performance
Lady Gaga Appeared Makeup-Free During Her Oscars Performance