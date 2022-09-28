Melanie C. Says Victoria Beckham Almost Got Her Kicked Out of the Spice Girls

The Spice Girls have had dramatic breakups, headline-making reunions, and keep teasing that there could be more from the fabulous fivesome to come, but in a new interview, Sporty Spice herself, Mel C. (real name: Melanie Chisolm) explained that before the group made it big, she and Victoria Beckham had a misunderstanding that almost saw her leaving the group. Chisolm told Entertainment Tonight that "something happened" as she was promoting her new memoir, The Sporty One: My Life as a Spice Girl.

"Something happened quite early on in the Spice Girls's journey, and I have a little bit of fall out with Victoria [Beckham] at the Brits (Brit Awards) in '96 — not the Union Jack dress [year], but year before. So, [we were] unreleased but a few people knew us. And there was a little fallout, and I was threatened to get kicked out the band," Chisolm said. "And from that moment on I realized — because I didn't think it was a big deal, I didn't think I'd done anything particularly bad — and it freaked me out. I was like, I have to control myself. I have to control what I do."



Mel C. went on to say that control became a continued issue in her life and she developed disordered eating partly because of her Sporty Spice persona.

"At this point, I was controlling what I ate. I was controlling how much exercise I was doing," she added. "I mean, I think because in a situation like that so much is out of your control, the things you can control I became very obsessive about."

Now, Chisolm assures fans that things are great between all five members of the group, saying that they share a special connection similar to siblings. This year marks the 20th anniversary of Spiceworld, their second album.

"We love each other and it's like a sisterhood, you know?" she explains of her bandmates. "We started together as kids. We came from nothing. We achieved all of these things. We love each other’s children. We know each other's families, they're siblings. It's a huge, huge family and that's never going to change."

And about that reunion, Mel C. says that Victoria is always invited, but she's probably not coming on tour anytime soon.

"At the moment we're talking four at the moment," she says. "Victoria, the offer is always there, she's always invited and always really involved, actually. We're still very much a five piece, like behind the scenes."