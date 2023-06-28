I'm Replacing My Old, Stretched-Out Summer Tanks With This Flattering $17 Style From Amazon

My go-to summer outfit formula that I have been rocking for years is denim shorts, jeans, or trousers paired with a fresh white tank. With that said, I get a lot of use out of my tanks, especially since I wear them all year. And recently, I went to reach for one of my tanks and noticed a bit of discoloration from what I would assume was wine spillage from the last GNO. The threads were popping loose, and the neckline was warped. And as a former fashion designer who used to design tank tops for a living, I knew it was time to part with my beloved summer staple. I have a strict criteria for what makes for a solid tank top: an even, high neckline, a decently sized armhole that doesn't rub, and fabric that is substantial enough to go braless. Based on these points, I plan to take my chances on Meladyan's Rib-Knit Crop Tank.

Meladyan's Tank comes in 18 colors, including as white, pink, green, blue, and red, and is available in sizes XS through L. It has a high-ribbed neck and a deep curved armhole design that creates a polished and modern shape on the body, while the back features a sporty racerback design. It falls slightly above the belly button and comes in a breathable cotton fabric that is perfect for warmer weather and is stretchy without warping the shape of the top.

Amazon

Shop now: $17; amazon.com



While I am adding a handful of Meladyn's ribbed tanks to my Amazon cart, over 4,500, Amazon shoppers have given the top a five-star rating and raving reviews to match. One shopper who bought the tank in multiple colors described it as "easy to dress up or down" for vacations and work. They also said the tank was "durable" and had a good fit. Another reviewer said it was "comfortable," "flattering," and a "great basic layering piece." A final shopper who also plans on buying multiple colors of the tank styled the top similar to my go-to formula, which is with high-waisted jeans. And they also shared that the cropped tank was "excellent quality" and that the "stretch creates an awesome silhouette."

If you are in need of a fresh tank for the summer, Meladyan's Rib-Knit Crop Tank is one to reach for, and it's just $17 on Amazon. And if you are also looking to pick up some full-length options as well, I plan to add a few of Eadinve's $20 Sleeveless Racerback Tank Tops to my cart as well.

Amazon

Shop now: $20; amazon.com

