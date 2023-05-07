I'm Gifting This Delicate, Non-Cheesy Necklace to the Other Moms in My Life This Mother’s Day

This simple style goes with literally everything.

By
Lauren Fischer
Lauren Fischer
Lauren Fischer
Lauren Fischer is the Partnerships Editor for Dotdash Meredith, where she writes about products and deals for InStyle, People, Travel + Leisure, and others. She has more than 10 years of experience writing and editing branded and editorial content. She received her BA in journalism from The George Washington University. 
Published on May 7, 2023 @ 04:00AM

Mejuri

I’m a T-shirt and joggers kind of gal. As a working mom of three, I can often be found in this comfy ‘fit unless I’m commuting to work, for which I’ll replace joggers with jeans (albeit, fancy ones) and throw a blazer on top of my crisp T-shirt. My simple style preferences require me to be creative with the rest of my look, so I try to coordinate with easy accessories that give me a slight air of sophistication. Recently, I was sent a dainty, non-cheesy necklace from Mejuri, and it’s become my new go-to for every look. In fact, I’m so in love with this necklace,  I’m gifting it to the most important moms in my life this Mother’s Day.

The Mejuri Lotus Necklace is that everyday, versatile find that’s like swiping on your favorite mascara for an instantly elevated appearance. On the days I’m with my kids, working from home, or running errands, I wear it with my casual outfit to add a hint of sparkle. Or, if I’m heading into the office or grabbing drinks with friends, the necklace helps to complete my look. My favorite moms no doubt have their own unique style, but this high-quality necklace adorned with white sapphires is so subtle in its elegance that it’s hard to go wrong. And with the under-$100 price tag, I can give them a touch of luxury without having to splurge too much.

Lotus Necklace

Mejuri

Shop now: $98; mejuri.com

Although it’s a delicate style, you still get a touch of shine thanks to the three 2.5-millimeter stones that form the lotus shape. It’s set on an adjustable 16- to 18-inch thin gold vermeil chain that doesn’t overwhelm the smaller stones. The necklace is also ideal for layering with other styles of different lengths, like this simple chain or this bolder option — a look that celebs like Blake Lively wear to add interest and dimension to their style. I’ve worn the Lotus Necklace as a shorter layer with longer chains that hit my chest, or as the longer centerpiece to go with choker-style necklaces, and it pairs beautifully with everything.

Chain Necklace

Mejuri

Shop now: $148; mejuri.com

Shoppers also shared that they’re gifting the necklace to others — and to themselves. One reviewer said they “gave this necklace as a gift” to their sister who “loved it.” The shopper described it as “dainty and classy,” and said they’re going to “purchase another,” this time for their own use. Another shopper shared a similar sentiment, saying that “it was supposed to be a gift, but [they] kept it.” And yeah, we totally get it.

Reviewers also commented on the quality, with one calling the Lotus Necklace “twinkly perfection.” They added that it’s the “most delicate, beautiful necklace on young and old” and that it “beautifully captures the light and looks perfect on its own or layered.”

Boyfriend Bold Chain Necklace

Mejuri

Shop now: $300; mejuri.com

If you’re running out of ideas, don’t stress about finding a thoughtful and meaningful gift for Mother’s Day. You still have time to grab the Mejuri Lotus Necklace for the moms and mom-figures in your life before the holiday.

