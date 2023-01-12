'White Lotus' Co-Stars Meghann Fahy and Theo James Reunited for Some La Dolce Vita in New York City

After one iconic White Lotus friendship moment on Sunday (hello, Mike White and Jennifer Coolidge at the 2023 Golden Globes), Meghann Fahy and Theo James gifted us with another cast reunion when they stepped out in New York City on Wednesday night for a little la dolce vita, in the words of Cameron Sullivan himself.

Getty Images

The duo, who played everyone's favorite dysfunctional couple Daphne and Cameron in season 2 of the hit show, were spotted in NYC's SoHo neighborhood. For the hangout, Fahy wore a cropped black sweater with a pink flower detail, which she paired with a red maxiskirt, black trench coat, and coordinating Christian Louboutin booties. James wore a long charcoal teddy bear coat layered over a beige sweater and gray plaid trousers. The pals, who first bonded over Italian dinners while filming in Sicily, looked happy and relaxed coming off the show's big wins (Best Limited Series and Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series) at Sunday's awards ceremony.



If the cast's recent FOMO-inflicting Instagram photo dumps are any indication of their experience on set, I think it's safe to say the crew made the most of their time in the Italian city. James and Fahy's co-star Adam DiMarco (who played the sweet and subtly sexy Albie) shared a carousel of snaps from filming with the caption, "Still feels like a dang dream 🛌🌙🇮🇹"



Fahy previously told InStyle about the group's shenanigans — which included dinners, beach trips, and karaoke sessions — as well as her friendship with James. “We had a couple of dinners when I first got there to just get to know each other as people,” she explained. "Because the writing is so good, but also because Theo is a really good partner, and he's really playful and open. I feel really lucky for that because it's not always the case and it makes things so much more fun.”



It's fine guys, I'm only slightly hurt I wasn't invited.