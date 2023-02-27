Meghann Fahy and Theo James Attended the 2023 SAG Awards Together

When life imitates art.

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Updated on February 27, 2023 @ 09:33AM
Meghann Fahy & Theo James SAGS

We have checked in and are never checking out after White Lotus stars Meghann Fahy and Theo James gifted us the most glamorous cast reunion when they walked the 2023 SAG Awards red carpet together last night. 

On Sunday, Fahy arrived at the awards show alongside James while dazzling in a clingy white one-shoulder gown from Ralph Lauren’s spring/summer 2023 collection. A gigantic side cutout (which was embellished with a smattering of sequins) left the majority of her bare midriff and back on full display, while a pair of Cartier drop chandelier earrings provided the finishing touch to her look. As for glam, Fahy wore her hair in blown-out curls with face framing bangs and a middle part, and she paired bronze eye shadow with nude lipstick.

Meanwhile, Theo looked dapper in a black suit and a matching checkered tie by Louis Vuitton while accessorizing with a white pocket square and a silver watch.

The duo, who portrayed dysfunctional couple Daphne and Cameron in season two of the hit HBO show, took home the award with their castmates for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. Their co-star Jennifer Coolidge also won an award for Best Female Actor in a Drama Series for her role as Tanya McQuiod.

Theo James & Meghann Fahy

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO

The two spoke with The Hollywood Reporter on the red carpet, and Meghann declared if they are at your table, then you are at the “party table.”

This confirms with what Fahy previously told InStyle about the The White Lotus’ group's shenanigans — which included dinners, beach trips, and karaoke sessions — and her friendship with Theo. “We had a couple of dinners when I first got there to just get to know each other as people,” she explained. "Because the writing is so good, but also because Theo is a really good partner, and he's really playful and open. I feel really lucky for that because it's not always the case and it makes things so much more fun.”

Related Articles
Aubrey Plaza sag awards 2023
Aubrey Plaza’s Sequined Halter Dress Featured the Biggest Midriff and Underboob-Baring Cutout
Christina Applegate
Christina Applegate's SAG Awards Cane Made a Bold Statement on the Red Carpet
Zendaya
Zendaya Wore a Pink Bustier Gown Covered in Dozens of Rosettes to the 2023 SAG Awards
zendaya sag 2023
See All the Amazing Looks From the 2023 SAG Awards Red Carpet
Zendaya
Zendaya Wore a Bra Top With Star-Shaped Boob Cutouts to the NAACP Image Awards
Julia Fox Belt Skirt Denim Boots Milan Fashion Week 2023
Julia Fox Just Wore Five Belts as a Skirt With Sky-High Denim Boots
Uniqlo's New T-Shirt Collaboration Features 'Marie Antoinette' and Sofia Coppola's Greatest Hits
Uniqlo's New T-Shirt Collaboration Features 'Marie Antoinette' and Sofia Coppola's Greatest Hits
Riley Keough Premiere
Riley Keough Paired Her Plunging and Backless LBD With Matching Opera Gloves
Dua lipa Milan Fashion Week
Dua Lipa Wore a Completely Sheer Lace Catsuit
Sarah Michelle Gellar sheer bra ig
Sarah Michelle Gellar’s Sheer Bra Has Us Gasping for Air
Halle Bailey Said She âExpectedâ the Racist Comments After Being Cast as Ariel in âThe Little Mermaid
Halle Bailey Said She "Expected" the Racist Comments After Being Cast as Ariel in 'The Little Mermaid'
Brookyln & Nicola Peltz-Beckham
Brooklyn Peltz-Beckham’s Latest Tattoo Is a Tribute to His Wife
Gisele Vogue Italia cover
Gisele Bündchen Looks Unrecognizable With a Red Buzzcut and Matching Pencil-Thin Eyebrows
Hunter Schafer Prada
Hunter Schafer's Prim Yellow Outfit Included Mary Janes
Jennifer Coolidge We Have A Ghost
Jennifer Coolidge Paired Her Sequined Jade Dress With Sheer Gloves
Pedro Pascal Mandalorian London
Pedro Pascal Paired Big Red Pants With a Crochet Sweater