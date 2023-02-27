Meghann Fahy and Theo James Attended the 2023 SAG Awards Together

We have checked in and are never checking out after White Lotus stars Meghann Fahy and Theo James gifted us the most glamorous cast reunion when they walked the 2023 SAG Awards red carpet together last night.

On Sunday, Fahy arrived at the awards show alongside James while dazzling in a clingy white one-shoulder gown from Ralph Lauren’s spring/summer 2023 collection. A gigantic side cutout (which was embellished with a smattering of sequins) left the majority of her bare midriff and back on full display, while a pair of Cartier drop chandelier earrings provided the finishing touch to her look. As for glam, Fahy wore her hair in blown-out curls with face framing bangs and a middle part, and she paired bronze eye shadow with nude lipstick.

Meanwhile, Theo looked dapper in a black suit and a matching checkered tie by Louis Vuitton while accessorizing with a white pocket square and a silver watch.

The duo, who portrayed dysfunctional couple Daphne and Cameron in season two of the hit HBO show, took home the award with their castmates for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. Their co-star Jennifer Coolidge also won an award for Best Female Actor in a Drama Series for her role as Tanya McQuiod.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO

The two spoke with The Hollywood Reporter on the red carpet, and Meghann declared if they are at your table, then you are at the “party table.”

This confirms with what Fahy previously told InStyle about the The White Lotus’ group's shenanigans — which included dinners, beach trips, and karaoke sessions — and her friendship with Theo. “We had a couple of dinners when I first got there to just get to know each other as people,” she explained. "Because the writing is so good, but also because Theo is a really good partner, and he's really playful and open. I feel really lucky for that because it's not always the case and it makes things so much more fun.”

