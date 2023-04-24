Meghann Fahy Wore a Teeny-Tiny Bra Under Her Power Suit for a Sexy Spin on a Classic Silhouette

Meghann Fahy has left a lasting impression on the public’s heart ever since the release of Mike White’s award-winning HBO series, White Lotus, in which she won over the audience as the cunning Daphne Sullivan. The next step on her quest to take over Hollywood is becoming a bonafide fashion It girl, naturally. And she proved to be doing just that by putting a super sexy twist on a classic pantsuit, with a little help from the Italian designer Valentino.

On Sunday, Hollywood’s newest leading lady was spotted in a head-turning menswear look while attending The Daily Front Row's Seventh Annual Fashion Awards. Fahy sported a timeless black pantsuit consisting of a double-breasted lapel jacket with a floor-sweeping train and matching high-waisted pleated trousers with flared bottoms. Under the blazer, Fahy wore nothing but a teeny-tiny black triangle bra with a bow detail in the middle. At one point, she ditched her outerwear, giving everyone a peek at the micro-undergarment. The actress accessorized with a smattering of rings and diamond chandelier earrings by Graziela Gems.

The actress's glam was equally as stunning for the occasion, consisting of a smoky eye, a matte nude lip, and her signature middle part hairstyle complete with tousled waves.

Fahy not only attended Sunday’s event, but she also took home the award for The Breakout Style Star of the Year. Ahead of the big night, Daily Front Row announced her as the honoree, sharing, “With her stellar appearances on the red carpet — including that white cut-out column gown by Ralph Lauren — Fahy is quickly cementing herself and her classic sense of style as a fixture on best dressed lists for years to come.”

Aside from her glamorous red carpet appearances, Meghann is also becoming a fixture in television with her upcoming Netflix limited series, The Perfect Couple. Also starring Nicole Kidman and Dakota Fanning, the six-episode murder mystery is based on the New York Times bestselling novel of the same name by Elin Hilderbrand.