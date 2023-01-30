Meghan Trainor and Her Husband Daryl Sabara Are Expecting Baby No. 2

In her own words, Meghan Trainor is "crushing it." The superstar singer confirmed that she and her husband, Daryl Sabara, are growing their family and expecting a second child together. The couple shared the good news with People and Trainor noted that she wants four kids overall and has already reached the halfway point to that goal with today's news.

"What a blessing," Trainor told People. "I'm just so grateful I can get pregnant. And I'm like, 'I'm crushing it. This is amazing. This is my dreams.' I'm halfway there — I want four kids!"

The couple have a son, Riley, who was born in 2021.

"We try to tell him, 'There's a baby in the belly,' but then he points to his belly now and is like, 'Baby.' And we're like, 'Oh no, it's not in yours — it's in mama's belly!'" Trainor said on the Today show this morning.

While news broke today, Trainor explained that she'd been hiding her bump with hoodies, which let her maintain her presence on social media (TikTok loves Meghan and Meghan loves TikTok) without an accidental reveal.

"Hoodies, babe! I wrote a smash that says, 'Even with me hoodie on...'" she said, shouting out her own song "Made You Look." "I only wear hoodies. And everyone's like, 'You're not even showing, you're so small.' I'm like, 'Well, you can't see me!' For real."

Trainor went on to tell People the differences between this pregnancy and her first — and there are a lot.

"It's like a real pregnancy. The first one was like make-believe. I had no symptoms with Riley to the point where I was like, 'We need to go to the doctor. There's nothing in me.' I got my symptoms late in my pregnancy with Riley," Trainor said. "I got them a right away with this baby. I got red perioral dermatitis all over my face — so that's been fun with makeup — and popped early and was very nauseous. I was sick, my boobies were aching. This one was a ride. It was a rocky ride, but luckily it was during the holidays, so I could just chill and lay down. I pee every 20 minutes, and I'm fully out of breath just from talking. It's great."