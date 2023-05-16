While Meghan Markle’s public appearances may be few and far between these days (much to the world’s dismay), the Duchess of Sussex just proved that she still knows how to show up and show out when necessary by attending the Ms. Foundation for Women's 50th-anniversary event in the most stunning gown, maybe ever.

On Tuesday, the multi-hyphenate arrived at the New York City gala looking like royalty in a head-turning gold Johanna Ortiz mididress that featured a sweetheart neckline, diamond-shaped keyhole cutout, and a modest front slit. Although the original gown came with two dainty straps, Meghan opted to wear her version strapless to show off her sunkissed skin (courtesy of days spent in the Montecito, California sun) and accessorized with matching metallic gold Tom Ford heels, gold hoop earrings, and an impressive stack of white gold diamond bracelets.

As for glam, Markle sported her signature bronzed makeup look and a glossy pink lip, and she finished the ensemble by sweeping her brunette hair onto her left shoulder styled in voluminous waves with a side part.

getty images

Of course, Prince Harry was sure to show his support by attending the event as Meghan’s plus one in a simple black suit layered over a white undershirt and a baby blue tie.

Aside from just walking the carpet ahead of the event, Meghan also took the stage to accept her very own Women of Vision award where she spoke about how “narratives that surrounded” her eventually lead her to realize her greatest value is advocating for “those who felt unheard.”

“I am a woman who remains inspired and driven by this organization and by those around me,” Markle began. “Repetition is recognition as they say, and the narrative on repeat that surrounded me allowed me to recognize that part of my greater value and purpose in life was to advocate for those who felt unheard, to stand up to injustice, and to not be afraid of saying what is true and what is just and what is right.”

She continued, “So whether your inspiration comes from a magazine on your coffee table from your childhood or an article that you read yesterday, an experience that you had today, maybe tonight even, or a moment that you will just walk right into tomorrow. Suppose the point is, it’s just never too late to start.”

“You can be the visionary of your own life,” Meghan explained. “You can ​​charter a path in which what you repeat in your daily acts of service, in kindness, in advocacy, in grace, and in fairness, that those become the very things that are recognized by the next wave of women, both young and old, who will also choose this moment to join the movement and make our vision for an equitable world reality.”