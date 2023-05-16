Meghan Markle Wore a Glitzy Gold Gown With a Subtle Cut-Out to Accept Her Woman of Vision Award

And spoke about her "greater value and purpose in life.”

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Updated on May 17, 2023 @ 11:06AM
woman of Vision Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex speaks onstage with Gloria Steinem and Teresa Younger
Photo:

getty images

While Meghan Markle’s public appearances may be few and far between these days (much to the world’s dismay), the Duchess of Sussex just proved that she still knows how to show up and show out when necessary by attending the Ms. Foundation for Women's 50th-anniversary event in the most stunning gown, maybe ever.

On Tuesday, the multi-hyphenate arrived at the New York City gala looking like royalty in a head-turning gold Johanna Ortiz mididress that featured a sweetheart neckline, diamond-shaped keyhole cutout, and a modest front slit. Although the original gown came with two dainty straps, Meghan opted to wear her version strapless to show off her sunkissed skin (courtesy of days spent in the Montecito, California sun) and accessorized with matching metallic gold Tom Ford heels, gold hoop earrings, and an impressive stack of white gold diamond bracelets.

As for glam, Markle sported her signature bronzed makeup look and a glossy pink lip, and she finished the ensemble by sweeping her brunette hair onto her left shoulder styled in voluminous waves with a side part.

rince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex attend the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards

getty images

Of course, Prince Harry was sure to show his support by attending the event as Meghan’s plus one in a simple black suit layered over a white undershirt and a baby blue tie.

Aside from just walking the carpet ahead of the event, Meghan also took the stage to accept her very own Women of Vision award where she spoke about how “narratives that surrounded” her eventually lead her to realize her greatest value is advocating for “those who felt unheard.”

“I am a woman who remains inspired and driven by this organization and by those around me,” Markle began. “Repetition is recognition as they say, and the narrative on repeat that surrounded me allowed me to recognize that part of my greater value and purpose in life was to advocate for those who felt unheard, to stand up to injustice, and to not be afraid of saying what is true and what is just and what is right.”

She continued, “So whether your inspiration comes from a magazine on your coffee table from your childhood or an article that you read yesterday, an experience that you had today, maybe tonight even, or a moment that you will just walk right into tomorrow. Suppose the point is, it’s just never too late to start.”

“You can be the visionary of your own life,” Meghan explained. “You can ​​charter a path in which what you repeat in your daily acts of service, in kindness, in advocacy, in grace, and in fairness, that those become the very things that are recognized by the next wave of women, both young and old, who will also choose this moment to join the movement and make our vision for an equitable world reality.”

Related Articles
Catherine Zeta-Jones 2023 Cannes Film Festival
Catherine Zeta-Jones Matched the Red Carpet in a Plunging Fiery Gown and Cape
Amal Clooney and George Clooney The Prince's Trust and TKMaxx & Homesense Awards 2023
Amal Clooney Wore a Wide-Leg Jumpsuit With an Edgy Detail For a Date Night With George
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Spoke To Teens About Social Media and Mental Health
Megan Fox Sports Illustrated Cover
Megan Fox Looks Like She Sells Super-Sexy Seashell Bikinis by the Seashore on Her 'Sports Illustrated' Cover
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Wore Matching 'Matrix'-Inspired Looks During Their Most Recent Date Night
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Wore the Tiniest Underboob-Baring String Bikini to the Beach
Charlize Theron 'Fast X' Premiere
Charlize Theron Wore Dior Lingerie On the Red Carpet
Miley Cyrus attends the Versace FW23 Show at Pacific Design Center
Miley Cyrus Matched Her High-Cut Gold Bathing Suit to Her Mirrored Shades
Julia Fox Condom Outfit
Julia Fox Wore a See-Through Outfit Made Entirely of Condoms
NEWS: Elle Fanning Lack of Followers
Elle Fanning’s Lack of Instagram Followers Snubbed Her From a Major Movie Role
Halle Bailey The Little Mermaid Mexico
Halle Bailey Nailed the Mermaidcore Aesthetic in a Sheer Plunging Gown With a Netted Pattern
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Paired Her Little Black Bikini With the Best Beach Accessory
Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman Wore Nothing Underneath Her Red Chanel Tweed Jacket at the 2023 ACM Awards
Kate Middleton Just Re-Wore These Comfy Sneakers From the Brand Jennifer Garner Also Wears on Repeat
Kate Middleton Just Re-Wore These Comfy Sneakers From the Brand Jennifer Garner Also Wears on Repeat
Prince William during a visit to Heart of Midlothian Football Club
Prince William's Subtle Uniform Change Actually Has a Sentimental Meaning
The Brand Behind the Comfy Flats Meghan Markle Always Used to Wear Launched Its First Sandal
Meghan Markle's Go-To Comfy Shoe Brand Just Launched Its First Sandal, and It's Already Selling Out