Meghan Markle’s Wedding Dress Had a Secret Nod to Her First Date With Prince Harry, the Designer Just Shared

While there’s no question that Meghan Markle’s stunning, industry-changing wedding dress has been living in our minds rent-free since its debut back in 2018, the dress’s designer, Clare Waight Keller, just revealed a new detail about the gown’s creation that’s making us fall in love with the look all over again.

According to an interview with Vanity Fair, Waight Keller explained that the duchess put a sentimental twist on the traditional “something blue” by adding a piece of gingham-patterned blue fabric from the dress she wore on her first date with Prince Harry to the wedding dress’s hem.

“We basically sewed it into the hem of the wedding dress, so she was the only one that knew that it was there. It was a little blue gingham check,” the then-artistic director of Givenchy told the publication. “It was the perfect personal memento that was secretly hidden inside the dress.”

Markle’s gown wasn’t the only part of her wedding day ensemble that held a special meaning — the former actress’s 16.5-foot silk tulle veil also paid homage to both her past in California, her future with the royal family, and all 53 countries of the Commonwealth by featuring a variety of hand-embroidered flowers.

“[She] felt like she was bringing an element of each of those countries down the aisle with her. So that her new role — and that bridge to the new role — was captured in what she was wearing,” the gown’s designer explained. “For both of us, we felt it was a really beautiful signature, and I think even Prince Harry was just thrilled at the idea that we really tried to capture something for everyone in that service.”

Waight Keller continued, “King Charles was just in awe of the dress and the [veil] embroidery, and he asked me about it while we were waiting inside the nave. He was really very interested, actually, in all the different motifs and the floral representations.”