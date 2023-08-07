Meghan Markle's Transitional Top Is a Genius Outfit-Elevating Staple You'll Wear for the Next 5 Months

I guarantee it'll be one of the most worn pieces in your closet.

By
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 7, 2023 @ 10:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Meghan markle
Photo:

Getty Images

Here’s the thing about me:I love shopping, putting together outfits, and, well, fashion. Plain and simple. But if there’s one thing that always puts me at a standstill — even for just a few days — it’s the transition from summer to fall. Some days are hot, some days are cold. Plus, the morning might start off brisk but then the afternoon gets so hot, it’s almost impossible to dress for such fluctuating temperatures. What’s more, the wardrobe swap from summer to fall is especially a challenge, so what I’ve learned now is to invest in seasonless staples that I can wear  all year long. 

Meghan Markle seems to be on the same page as me (even if it wasn’t her intention), so get ready to take some notes. Last week, I watched a new video of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, where they surprised recipients of the Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund grants with phone calls. Heartwarming gesture aside, I was in awe of Markle’s outfit — a latte-colored two-piece set from Bleusalt consisting of wide-leg pants and a turtleneck tank top. The latter is what really caught my eye.

Meghan Markle

Vimeo

I promise you that Markle’s turtleneck tank top will be among your most worn pieces once you add it to your closet. Why, you ask? Easy: Not only is it a simple, timeless staple you can style with everything in your closet, but it’s truly seasonless, meaning you can wear it in summer, fall, winter, and spring. Count me in. 

Reformation Sheryl Knit Top

Reformation Sheryl Knit Top

Reformation

DKNY Sleeveless Turtleneck 

Nordstrom DKNY Sleeveless Turtleneck

Nordstrom

I’m all for closet essentials that A) are easy to wear and B) can be taken from season to season with ease. A turtleneck tank top, which is exactly what the name suggests — a sleeveless top with a rolled-up neckline — is just that. In the summer, wear it on its own to ensure you don’t overheat and let your arms get a little bit of vitamin D. Come fall and winter, layer on a jacket; the turtleneck will protect your neck from the brisk wind chill. 

This isn’t the first time Markle wore this top style, and I promise you it won’t be the last. Last year, when Markle’s stunning The Cut cover inevitably broke the Internet, all I could focus on, besides the empowering interview, of course, was her chic black outfit that included a black turtleneck tank. There’s an elegance to it, but it’s really so easy to wear, which means you’ll look put together with practically zero effort. And TBH, I’m all for a piece that makes me look like I have everything together when I, in fact, do not. 

Shop some more Markle-inspired turtleneck tanks top below that you can wear just as easily now as you can in five months. 

Reformation Lindy Knit Top

Reformation Lindy Knit Top

Reformation

Vince Sleeveless Turtleneck Knit Top

Nordstrom Vince Sleeveless Turtleneck Knit Top

Nordstrom

Sanctuary Essential Sleeveless Mock Neck Shirt

Nordstrom Sanctuary Essential Sleeveless Mock Neck Shirt

Nordstrom

Alice and Olivia Darcey Sleeveless Turtleneck Rib Top

Nordstrom Alice + Olivia Darcey Sleeveless Turtleneck Rib Top

Nordstrom

Fifteen Twenty Turtleneck Sleeveless Ribbed Sweater

Nordstrom Fifteen Twenty Turtleneck Sleeveless Ribbed Sweater

Nordstrom

Vince Wool & Cashmere Sleeveless Tunic Sweater

Nordstrom Vince Wool & Cashmere Sleeveless Tunic Sweater

Nordstrom

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Cameron Diaz
Cameron Diaz Wore a Pair of the $50 Summer Sandals I’ve Sworn by for Years
Slip on Sneakers
Nurses Working 12-Hour Shifts Call Amazon's Best-Selling $40 Slip-Ons “a God Send” for Their Achy Feet
Skincare Products I Liked So Much They're Now Part of My Routine
I've Tried 87 Skincare Products This Summer, but Only These 3 Earned a Permanent Spot in My Routine
Related Articles
Serena Williams Baby Bump
Serena Williams Cradled Her Baby Bump in a Gucci Crop Top and Matching Miniskirt
Gabrielle Union White Minidress Braided Hairstyle 2020 'Vanity Fair' Oscars Party
Gabrielle Union's Date-Night Outfit Included a Plunging Micro-Minidress and Slide-On Heels
Eva Longoria Flamin Hot
Eva Longoria Spent Sunday Funday in an Itty-Bitty Cutout Bikini With a Trucker Hat
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes's Socks-Over-Sweatpants Look Is a Major Weekend Mood
Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum Wore a Zebra-Print Bikini in an Unexpected Color Combo
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle Celebrated Her 42nd Birthday With the 'Barbie' Movie and a Very Barbie Party Dress
Christina Aguilera Instagram
Uh Oh, Christina Aguilera Is Bringing Back Super-Skinny Scarves
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Sarah Michelle Gellar’s All-Black Swimsuit Featured One Really Chic Detail Shoppers Call “So Flattering”
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez’s Sexy Cut-Out Swimsuit Is $150, but I Found a Flattering Lookalike for $35 at Amazon
Reese Witherspoon Wore My Summer Dress Code Staple That Makes Styling A Breeze
Reese Witherspoon Wore My Go-To Summer Wardrobe Staple That Makes Styling a Breeze
Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum Is Keeping the Upside-Down Bikini Trend Alive and Well With Her Latest Swimsuit Snap
Gisele BÃ¼ndchen One Shoulder White Dress With Cape at Hollywood For Science Gala
Gisele Bündchen Wore the Tiniest Cutoffs, Maybe Ever, and a Denim Blazer With Nothing Underneath
Summer Tops
Amazon Has a Summer Tops Storefront With 180+ Tank and Short-Sleeve Styles — These Are the 8 I'm Shopping
Jennifer Lopezâs Basic White Tank Is âSexy and Comfortable at the Same Time,â According to Shoppers
Jennifer Lopez’s Basic White Tank Is “Sexy and Comfortable at the Same Time,” According to Shoppers
meghan markle prince harry human rights gala
Meghan Markle Is Reportedly Taking a "Much Softer Approach" to Prince Harry's Family Drama
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Just Paired $92 Ombré Leggings With a Rare $200K Birkin