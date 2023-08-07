Meghan Markle's Transitional Top Is a Genius Outfit-Elevating Staple You'll Wear for the Next 5 Months

Here’s the thing about me:I love shopping, putting together outfits, and, well, fashion. Plain and simple. But if there’s one thing that always puts me at a standstill — even for just a few days — it’s the transition from summer to fall. Some days are hot, some days are cold. Plus, the morning might start off brisk but then the afternoon gets so hot, it’s almost impossible to dress for such fluctuating temperatures. What’s more, the wardrobe swap from summer to fall is especially a challenge, so what I’ve learned now is to invest in seasonless staples that I can wear all year long.

Meghan Markle seems to be on the same page as me (even if it wasn’t her intention), so get ready to take some notes. Last week, I watched a new video of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, where they surprised recipients of the Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund grants with phone calls. Heartwarming gesture aside, I was in awe of Markle’s outfit — a latte-colored two-piece set from Bleusalt consisting of wide-leg pants and a turtleneck tank top. The latter is what really caught my eye.

Vimeo

I promise you that Markle’s turtleneck tank top will be among your most worn pieces once you add it to your closet. Why, you ask? Easy: Not only is it a simple, timeless staple you can style with everything in your closet, but it’s truly seasonless, meaning you can wear it in summer, fall, winter, and spring. Count me in.

I’m all for closet essentials that A) are easy to wear and B) can be taken from season to season with ease. A turtleneck tank top, which is exactly what the name suggests — a sleeveless top with a rolled-up neckline — is just that. In the summer, wear it on its own to ensure you don’t overheat and let your arms get a little bit of vitamin D. Come fall and winter, layer on a jacket; the turtleneck will protect your neck from the brisk wind chill.

This isn’t the first time Markle wore this top style, and I promise you it won’t be the last. Last year, when Markle’s stunning The Cut cover inevitably broke the Internet, all I could focus on, besides the empowering interview, of course, was her chic black outfit that included a black turtleneck tank. There’s an elegance to it, but it’s really so easy to wear, which means you’ll look put together with practically zero effort. And TBH, I’m all for a piece that makes me look like I have everything together when I, in fact, do not.

Shop some more Markle-inspired turtleneck tanks top below that you can wear just as easily now as you can in five months.

