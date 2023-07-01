Meghan Markle Received a Front-Page Apology For "Sexist" Jeremy Clarkson Article

Six months after The Sun pulled Jeremy Clarkson's incredibly offensive article about Meghan Markle from its website and archives, the U.K. newspaper is now issuing a front-page apology to the Duchess of Sussex.

On Saturday morning, a day after media regulator The Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO) ruled that Clarkson's piece was sexist in tone (a historic first), The Sun admitted in a statement that "with free expression comes responsibility," adding — however, that it has a "proud history of campaigning for women," per Deadline.

IPSO received over 25,000 complaints about Clarkson's article, in which he wrote about hating Meghan on a "cellular level" and dreamed of her being paraded naked in the street while "crowds chant, ‘Shame!’ and throw lumps of excrement at her." IPSO chairman Lord Faulks said the article was “humiliating and degrading towards the duchess,” but rejected complaints that it was racist, inaccurate, or sought to harass Meghan.

“IPSO’s purpose is to protect the public and freedom of expression by upholding high editorial standards," he added in a statement. “In this case, The Sun failed to meet these standards.”

Several weeks after the article was published, Clarkson expressed remorse for his controversial comments in a public apology, revealing that he felt "sick" over his words. "I was baffled by what they [Meghan and Harry] had been saying on TV but that the language I'd used in my column was disgraceful and that I was profoundly sorry," he said, adding that he "emailed" the Sussexes to privately apologize.

However, Meghan and Harry weren't buying Clarkson's apology. "While a new public apology has been issued today by Mr. Clarkson, what remains to be addressed is his long standing pattern of writing articles that spread hate rhetoric, dangerous conspiracy theories, and misogyny," a spokesperson said on behalf of Meghan and Harry. "Unless each of his other pieces were also written 'in a hurry,' as he states, it is clear that this is not an isolated incident shared in haste, but rather a series of articles shared in hate."

