Meghan Markle Spent Thanksgiving Preparing Meals for Over 300 Homeless Women

Meghan Markle certainly had her hands full when it came to preparing a classic Thanksgiving feast this year, but this time, her pumpkin pie serving skills weren’t just reserved for Prince Harry, Archie, and Lilibet.

On Thursday, the Duchess of Sussex celebrated the holiday at Downtown Women’s Center in Los Angeles — just south of her Montecito homestead — where she spent the day coordinating meals for over 300 city residents. A photo posted on the couple’s Archewell Foundation website showed that Meghan kept her look casual for the occasion, sporting a light green crewneck sweatshirt paired with a black baseball cap and typical serving gear of a mask and rubber gloves.  

Meghan Markle Thanksgiving DWC Archewell Foundation

Archewell Foundation

In addition to the photograph, the website also shared a small description of the Thanksgiving event: “Earlier this week, the Archewell Foundation Team helped prepare a Thanksgiving lunch for over 300 Downtown Women’s Center (DWC) residents in Los Angeles,” the post wrote. “DWC provides a wide array of resources to decrease barriers and end homelessness for all women including female veterans and their families, women with severe physical and mental health concerns and survivors of domestic violence.”

While it didn’t come as a shock that Meghan and Harry opted to spend the fall holiday in the United States, it was shortly followed by reports that the Sussexes won’t celebrate Christmas with the rest of the royal family, either. According to The Mirror, although Meghan and Harry were invited to spend the holiday at Sandringham in the U.K., “it seems they will not be present as relations continue to sour.”

“The Queen’s death means that there won’t be as much pressure to have all of the family together, which is good, because it seems Harry and Meghan won’t be present,” royal expert Angela Levin also told The Sun. “The family will want to make it a very positive day after the Queen’s death, and I think the Sussexes’ presence would most certainly dampen that.”

