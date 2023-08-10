Meghan Markle "Jumped Out of Her Chair" to Sing "You Belong With Me" at Taylor Swift's Concert

The Duchess of Sussex attended the singer's latest Eras Tour stop in Los Angeles.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 10, 2023 @ 08:04AM
Meghan Markle at Taylor Swift Eras Tour
Photo:

Getty

Taylor Swift can now count royalty among her long list of fans. 

On Tuesday, Meghan Markle attended the singer's latest Eras Tour stop at SoFi stadium in Los Angeles while jamming out with thousands of other Swifties during the show. According to People, the Duchess of Sussex was feeling Taylor's Fearless era the most, and "jumped out of her chair" to sing along to the 2008 hit "You Belong With Me" after Swift told the crowd, "Let's go back to high school!"  

Taylor Swift Eras Tour

Getty

Meghan attended the concert with her friend Lucy Fraser, as her husband Prince Harry is currently overseas. The same night of the concert, Harry was spotted arriving at Haneda Airport in Japan alongside his friend and polo star Ignacio "Nacho" Figueras ahead of ISPS Sports Values Summit-Special Edition in Tokyo. Next, the Duke of Sussex will be traveling to Singapore for the 2023 Sentebale ISPS Honda Polo Cup. 

Meghan's appearance at Swift's concert comes after it was reported by the Wall Street Journal that the pop star declined to appear on the royal's Archetypes podcast on Spotify, which has since been canceled. Per WSJ, Meghan penned Taylor a personal "handwritten" note asking her to be a guest on the show, and the songstress reportedly didn't respond herself, and, instead, had a representative say no on her behalf. 

Related Articles
Taylor Swift Wore the Easiest, Multi-Seasonal Bodysuit and I Found 5 Spot-On Lookalikes
Taylor Swift Wore the Easy, Casual Wardrobe Staple That Defies Seasons
Alicia Keys
Alicia Keys Just Wore My Favorite No-Fuss Outfit to the Taylor Swift Concert
Charlize Theron attends the Fast X film premiere
Charlize Theron and Her Daughters Did the Cutest Synchronized Dance at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour
Selena Gomez Gracie Sister golden Globes 2023
Selena Gomez and Her Little Sister Gracie Had the Sweetest Girls' Night Out at the Eras Tour
Taylor Swift
Tiffany Haddish, Cameron Diaz, and Zoe Saldaña Shimmered Together at the Eras Tour
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Their Next Netflix Project Lined Up
taylor swift meeting alicia keys son eras tour
Taylor Swift Penned the Sweetest Note to Alicia Keys’s Son When Meeting Him at the Eras Tour
Meghan markle
Meghan Markle's Transitional Top Is a Genius Outfit-Elevating Staple You'll Wear for the Next 5 Months
Channing Tatum
Channing Tatum Wore an "Anti-Hero" Dad Shirt to Taylor Swift's Concert
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Sarah Michelle Gellar Resurrected Taylor Swift's 2014 Wavy Lob for the Eras Tour
Sofia Vergara
Sofia Vergara Wore Rhinestone-Pinstriped Pants With a Matching Tube Top to Taylor Swift's Concert
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle Celebrated Her 42nd Birthday With the 'Barbie' Movie and a Very Barbie Party Dress
Vanessa Bryant Daughter Taylor Swift
The Internet Is Losing It Over Taylor Swift’s Sweet Hug With Kobe Bryant’s Daughter
Kate Middleton Green Dress 2023 Wimbeldon at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Hear Kate Middleton’s Viral Throwback ‘My Fair Lady’ Performance
meghan markle prince harry human rights gala
Meghan Markle Is Reportedly Taking a "Much Softer Approach" to Prince Harry's Family Drama
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Sitting at 2017 Invictus Games
Meghan Markle Will Have a Special Role at This Year’s Invictus Games