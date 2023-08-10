Meghan Markle "Jumped Out of Her Chair" to Sing "You Belong With Me" at Taylor Swift's Concert

Taylor Swift can now count royalty among her long list of fans.



On Tuesday, Meghan Markle attended the singer's latest Eras Tour stop at SoFi stadium in Los Angeles while jamming out with thousands of other Swifties during the show. According to People, the Duchess of Sussex was feeling Taylor's Fearless era the most, and "jumped out of her chair" to sing along to the 2008 hit "You Belong With Me" after Swift told the crowd, "Let's go back to high school!"

Getty

Meghan attended the concert with her friend Lucy Fraser, as her husband Prince Harry is currently overseas. The same night of the concert, Harry was spotted arriving at Haneda Airport in Japan alongside his friend and polo star Ignacio "Nacho" Figueras ahead of ISPS Sports Values Summit-Special Edition in Tokyo. Next, the Duke of Sussex will be traveling to Singapore for the 2023 Sentebale ISPS Honda Polo Cup.



Meghan's appearance at Swift's concert comes after it was reported by the Wall Street Journal that the pop star declined to appear on the royal's Archetypes podcast on Spotify, which has since been canceled. Per WSJ, Meghan penned Taylor a personal "handwritten" note asking her to be a guest on the show, and the songstress reportedly didn't respond herself, and, instead, had a representative say no on her behalf.