Meghan Markle Is Reportedly Taking a "Much Softer Approach" to Prince Harry's Family Drama

If there’s anyone who has more than enough reason to view the royal family in a negative light, it’s Meghan Markle, but after years of dealing with strained relations, awkward encounters, and public backlash, the Duchess of Sussex is reportedly ready to put the past behind her for the sake of her and Prince Harry’s two children, Archie and Lilibet.

According to a source speaking to People, Markle is currently focused on supporting her husband as he continues to navigate his tense relationships with King Charles and Prince William, which includes taking a “much softer approach about Harry’s family.”

“The situation with his father and brother is still very difficult for him,” the source said. "Meghan is always supportive of it, though. She used to be negative about it. It seems she has kind of moved on now. They have moved continents. They have set up a new life with their kids.”

The source added that Meghan “just wants to focus on their kids and their life in Montecito,” and that she and Harry “are very united when it comes to family values and how to raise their kids. They are both great parents. Their kids are their world.”

As to what raising their family all entails, the source explained that Archie and Lilibet’s upbringing is “very play-based. They have several play areas, including a climbing gym on their property.”

But while Harry and Meghan are both concentrating on their family’s life in Montecito, the source’s insight comes just weeks after it was revealed that they may move away from the town altogether.

According to an insider via Us Weekly, the Sussexes are currently “considering” a move to Malibu. “They love their life [in Montecito], but it feels a bit remote and removed from the city,” the source said. “[Meghan] loves being by the beach, which is why she and Harry decided to move to Montecito.”