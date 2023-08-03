Meghan Markle Is Reportedly Taking a "Much Softer Approach" to Prince Harry's Family Drama

The Duchess of Sussex is now solely focused on her family's life in Montecito.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 3, 2023 @ 12:37PM
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Megan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive for the 2022 Ripple of Hope Award GalaPrince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Megan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive for the 2022 Ripple of Hope Award Gala
Photo:

getty

If there’s anyone who has more than enough reason to view the royal family in a negative light, it’s Meghan Markle, but after years of dealing with strained relations, awkward encounters, and public backlash, the Duchess of Sussex is reportedly ready to put the past behind her for the sake of her and Prince Harry’s two children, Archie and Lilibet.

According to a source speaking to People, Markle is currently focused on supporting her husband as he continues to navigate his tense relationships with King Charles and Prince William, which includes taking a “much softer approach about Harry’s family.”

“The situation with his father and brother is still very difficult for him,” the source said. "Meghan is always supportive of it, though. She used to be negative about it. It seems she has kind of moved on now. They have moved continents. They have set up a new life with their kids.”

Meghan Markle prince harry prince archie africa

getty images

The source added that Meghan “just wants to focus on their kids and their life in Montecito,” and that she and Harry “are very united when it comes to family values and how to raise their kids. They are both great parents. Their kids are their world.”

As to what raising their family all entails, the source explained that Archie and Lilibet’s upbringing is “very play-based. They have several play areas, including a climbing gym on their property.”

But while Harry and Meghan are both concentrating on their family’s life in Montecito, the source’s insight comes just weeks after it was revealed that they may move away from the town altogether.

According to an insider via Us Weekly, the Sussexes are currently “considering” a move to Malibu. “They love their life [in Montecito], but it feels a bit remote and removed from the city,” the source said. “[Meghan] loves being by the beach, which is why she and Harry decided to move to Montecito.”

Related Articles
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Sitting at 2017 Invictus Games
Meghan Markle Will Have a Special Role at This Year’s Invictus Games
Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane
The Producer of 'Suits' Wants Meghan Markle Back for a Revival
Prince William, Prince of Wales meets refugee Mehrshad Esfandiari from Iran during a visit to the East Belfast Mission at the Skainos Centre
Prince William Just Joked About Losing His Hair
Prince Harry, Prince William, King Charles 2014 Illegal Wildlife Trade Conference at Lancaster House
King Charles and Prince William Are Apparently "Massively Irritated" By Harry's Legal Battles
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge
All the Prince Harry Drama Is Making King Charles and Prince William Closer Than Ever
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry
Prince Harry Reportedly "Felt Displaced" by Prince William and Kate Middleton's "Bougie" Lifestyle
The Princess Royal, Prince George, Prince Louis, the Princess of Wales, the Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte, King Charles III, Queen Camilla, the Duke of Edinburgh and the Duchess of Edinburgh on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, to view the flypast following the Trooping the Colour
The Royal Family Reportedly Doesn't "Want Another Kid Writing a Book"
Prince Harry Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Could Be Moving to a Hollywood Hotspot
Prince George
Prince George Is All Grown Up in His New 10th Birthday Portrait
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle Just Wore the Quintessential Summer Shoe Jennifer Lawrence Sports on Repeat
kate middleton prince louis pageant mall
Kate Middleton Says Prince Louis Was "Very Upset" About Missing Wimbledon
Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Wimbledon 2018
Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Have Ignored This Royal Rule at Wimbledon on Numerous Occasions — Here's Why
Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales attend the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup
Prince William Reportedly Loves How "Normal" Kate Middleton Is
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle Just Wore the Practical, Flattering Shorts I’m Immediately Turning Into My Summer Uniform
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Pushed for "Recollections May Vary" Line in Palace's Response to Meghan and Harry's Oprah Interview
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle Received a Front-Page Apology For "Sexist" Jeremy Clarkson Article