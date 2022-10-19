Meghan Markle Made a Statement "In Solidarity With Women and Girls in Iran"

Never one to back away from supporting causes close to her heart, Meghan Markle made an appearance in Los Angeles wearing a shirt that voiced her support for the current situation in Iran. On Oct. 18, Meghan attended an event for Women@, Spotify's employee resource group for women (Spotify hosts Meghan's podcast, Archetypes). For the occasion, she wore a T-shirt that read "Women, Life, Freedom." Many saw the style move as a way for her to show solidarity for human rights violations in Iran.

"Wearing the Farsi words 'زن زندگی آزادی' ('Women, Life, Freedom'), Meghan stands in solidarity with women and girls in Iran. The Duchess of Sussex was pictured today alongside Archewell President @MandanaDayani and EVP of Global Communications Ashley Hansen, who are both Iranian," royal reporter Omid Scobie wrote in a tweet.

Meghan's T-shirt references the death of Mahsa Amini, who died after being detained by Iranian police for allegedly "improperly" wearing her hijab. In the wake of her passing, protests have been held in Iran and around the globe.



Archewell President Mandana Dayani, who is Iranian, shared a comment on Instagram, saying, "At an event today, Meghan spoke about the revolution being led by women and young girls in Iran, the courage and bravery they show every day, and their leadership and advocacy of basic human rights: women, life, freedom. As an Iranian woman who fled her home country in pursuit of these very freedoms, I could not have been more grateful for how she chooses, again and again, to advocate for women around the world. Proud day at Archewell, and especially for me and [colleague] Ashley Momtaheni."