Meghan Markle Just Wore the Practical, Flattering Shorts I’m Immediately Turning Into My Summer Uniform

Plus eight similar styles.

By
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin is a commerce writer for InStyle, covering fashion, beauty, and celebrities. She got her start at Fodor’s Travels, where she worked as a staff writer. As fashion and beauty writer, Kaelin taps into her extensive retail experience, finding the season’s best products for InStyle readers.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 5, 2023 @ 11:30PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle. Photo:

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Ms. Foundation for Women

We all need an everyday style icon, the person we turn to when in need of inspiration for what to wear on a regular Tuesday. For me, it’s Meghan Markle. Since deciding to take a more low-key approach to royal life, The Duchess of Sussex has nailed the accompanying style, from practical mules to easy two-piece sets and even sporty shorts. And last week, she reminded me that my summer wardrobe actually isn’t complete when wearing a pair of breezy linen shorts from a celebrity-favorite brand.

Markle ended June wearing the Mason Linen Shorts from Reformation, the brand that’s a staple of A-listers from Taylor Swift to Jennifer Lopez. The 100-percent linen shorts feature a flattering high waist, elevating pleats, and are available in five classic colors. But above being stylish, they’re also completely practical — not too short, lightweight enough for even the hottest days, and just as cute with a basic tee or tank as they are with a button down.

Reformation Mason Linen Short

Reformation

Shop now: $128; thereformation.com and nordstrom.com

But across almost every color of the Mason shorts, sizes are limited, so I found eight similar styles that you can shop just in case, with prices starting at $30.

At Nordstrom, Wit and Wisdom’s paperbag shorts are on sale for 40 percent off. This style features a scrunched high waist, an adjustable, oversized belt, and is available in three colors: brick red, light olive green, and a soft brown. Shoppers say that these linen-blend shorts are “lovely looking and practical” with one person deeming them their “favorite new” pair. “These shorts are fabulous. The look of linen, but stretchy and comfortable,” they wrote, adding, “I love the tie waist and the length.”

Nordstrom Paperbag Waist Linen Blend Shorts

Nordstrom

Shop now: $41 (Originally $68); nordstrom.com

If you’re looking for a 100-percent linen style, consider Madewell’s Neale Short, which has a partially elasticized waistband that adds to the style’s all-day comfort. According to shoppers, these ended the “search for the perfect linen short,” with an “incredibly flattering” fit and “soft” feel. Per one customer, “I’ve never tried on a more flattering and classy pair of shorts.” And according to another person, the shorts are so good that they “rarely take them off.”

Madewell The Neale Short in 100% Linen

Madewell

Shop now: $68; madewell.com

Almost identical to Markle’s Reformation shorts are J.Crew’s high-rise, linen-blend shorts, which are available in size 00 through 24. They feature similar small pleats at the front, a button closure, and short-but-not-too-short length (this has a 4-inch inseam while Reformation’s is 3.5). According to shoppers, these are “great short to dress up or down,” with one person writing that they “pair them with a simple black tank or a nicer silk blouse,” adding “I cannot put into words how chic these look.” And according to another customer, “The fit is great, fabric is wonderful, and style is perfect for a more sophisticated look.”

J.Crew Cuffed high-rise suit short in stretch linen blend

J.Crew

Shop now: $98; jcrew.com

Linen shorts are the no-brainer summer staple Meghan Markle reminded me I needed. In case you’re in the same boat, explore more lookalike styles below.

Amazon GAP Pleated Linen Shorts

Amazon

Shop now: $50; amazon.com

Amazon Essentials 5" Inseam Drawstring Linen Blend Short

Amazon

Shop now: $30; amazon.com

Nordstrom Pleated Linen Blend Shorts

Nordstrom

Shop now: $47 (Originally $59); nordstrom.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Superga Sneakers
These Comfortable Sneakers From the Brand Kate Middleton Wears on Repeat Are $29 Right Now
Best-Selling Hair Dryer That Works Like Dyson
This Best-Selling Hair Dryer Works “Just Like a Dyson,” According to Amazon Shoppers — and It’s Now $25
High-Waisted Bikini
Amazon Shoppers Call This High-Waisted Bikini the “Swimsuit of Their Dreams,” and It’s on Sale for $31
Related Articles
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Wore the Breezy Summer Staple You Need ASAP
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle Received a Front-Page Apology For "Sexist" Jeremy Clarkson Article
Fashion Expert Recommending These Summer Must-Haves
I’m a Former Fashion Designer, and These Are the 8 Amazon Summer Wardrobe Staples You Should Buy Right Now
Westman Atelier Complexion Drops
My Favorite Skin Tint From a Luxe Martha Stewart- and Jennifer Garner-Used Brand Is (Finally) On Sale
Amazon Flattering Swimsuit
This Best-Selling Bikini Is on Sale for Just $12, and Amazon Shoppers Call It a Major “Confidence Booster”
Jennifer Garner and Kylie Jenner Alo Yoga Sale
The Cool-Girl Activewear Brand Worn by Jennifer Garner and Kylie Jenner Is on Sale Starting at $35
Taylor Swift in Tan Leather Mary Janes
Leave It to Taylor Swift to Wear the Coolest Version of Summer 2023's 'It' Shoe
Katie Holmes and Kylie Jenner
Hollywood’s Favorite Summer Wardrobe Basic Is a White Tee — and This “Perfect” Style Is on Sale for $9
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Wore the Cool-Girl Shoes I Styled on Repeat in High School
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave after a service of thanksgiving
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Officially Out of Frogmore Cottage After Being "Evicted" by King Charles
Hilary Duff
Hilary Duff Just Wore the "Perfect" Summer Sandal From This Celebrity-Favorite Shoe Brand
Taylor Swift Hat Button-down shirt skirt
Taylor Swift Has Been Repeat-Wearing This Throwback Summer Staple That's Surprisingly Practical
adidas Originals Women's Stan Smith Sneakers
Amal Clooney and Meghan Markle Keep Wearing the White Sneakers That Are on Sale for $74 at Amazon
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex Dubbo, Australia
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reportedly Think That People Are Taking "Cheap Shots at Them"
Best Leggings on Amazon of 2023
The 17 Best Leggings on Amazon for Workouts, Lounging and Beyond
Group of Women Models in Summer Fashion
I’m a Fashion Editor, and I’m Shopping These 31 Deals for Up to 62% Off in Nordstrom’s Fourth of July Sale