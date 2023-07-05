Meghan Markle Just Wore the Practical, Flattering Shorts I’m Immediately Turning Into My Summer Uniform

We all need an everyday style icon, the person we turn to when in need of inspiration for what to wear on a regular Tuesday. For me, it’s Meghan Markle. Since deciding to take a more low-key approach to royal life, The Duchess of Sussex has nailed the accompanying style, from practical mules to easy two-piece sets and even sporty shorts. And last week, she reminded me that my summer wardrobe actually isn’t complete when wearing a pair of breezy linen shorts from a celebrity-favorite brand.

Markle ended June wearing the Mason Linen Shorts from Reformation, the brand that’s a staple of A-listers from Taylor Swift to Jennifer Lopez. The 100-percent linen shorts feature a flattering high waist, elevating pleats, and are available in five classic colors. But above being stylish, they’re also completely practical — not too short, lightweight enough for even the hottest days, and just as cute with a basic tee or tank as they are with a button down.

But across almost every color of the Mason shorts, sizes are limited, so I found eight similar styles that you can shop just in case, with prices starting at $30.

At Nordstrom, Wit and Wisdom’s paperbag shorts are on sale for 40 percent off. This style features a scrunched high waist, an adjustable, oversized belt, and is available in three colors: brick red, light olive green, and a soft brown. Shoppers say that these linen-blend shorts are “lovely looking and practical” with one person deeming them their “favorite new” pair. “These shorts are fabulous. The look of linen, but stretchy and comfortable,” they wrote, adding, “I love the tie waist and the length.”

If you’re looking for a 100-percent linen style, consider Madewell’s Neale Short, which has a partially elasticized waistband that adds to the style’s all-day comfort. According to shoppers, these ended the “search for the perfect linen short,” with an “incredibly flattering” fit and “soft” feel. Per one customer, “I’ve never tried on a more flattering and classy pair of shorts.” And according to another person, the shorts are so good that they “rarely take them off.”

Almost identical to Markle’s Reformation shorts are J.Crew’s high-rise, linen-blend shorts, which are available in size 00 through 24. They feature similar small pleats at the front, a button closure, and short-but-not-too-short length (this has a 4-inch inseam while Reformation’s is 3.5). According to shoppers, these are “great short to dress up or down,” with one person writing that they “pair them with a simple black tank or a nicer silk blouse,” adding “I cannot put into words how chic these look.” And according to another customer, “The fit is great, fabric is wonderful, and style is perfect for a more sophisticated look.”

Linen shorts are the no-brainer summer staple Meghan Markle reminded me I needed. In case you’re in the same boat, explore more lookalike styles below.

