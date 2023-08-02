The Producer of 'Suits' Wants Meghan Markle Back for a Revival

There's something in the air, because last week, Nielsen reported that for reasons nobody can quite pinpoint, USA's Suits (which ran from 2011-2019) broke streaming records during the week of June 26 to July 2. Of course, the show is what many people know Meghan Markle from, since pre-duchess, she played the role of Rachel Zane alongside co-stars Patrick J. Adams and Gabriel Macht.

Entertainment Tonight adds that Suits began streaming on Netflix on June 17 and racked up 3.14 billion minutes of watch time. Naturally, the data didn't lie and led many to wonder whether or not it was time for a revival of the legal drama. Executive producer Gene Klein, who was a non-writing producer during Suits's run, told TVLine that he'd love to get the gang back together.

"I was surprised," Klein said of the show's streaming success. "I'm very proud of the show. I, obviously, had a sense when I found out it was coming to Netflix [that] it would probably get another burst of viewing and that kind of thing, but I did not think this would happen. The first time the [Nielsen] weekly Top 10 came out and the first three seasons were in there, I thought, 'Well, if everyone just keeps on watching, this is going to go on for a while because they'll keep on moving through the seasons,' and that's exactly what's happening. People are sticking with it. It’s lovely."

"I'm expecting a call at some point," he said of the possibility of a reboot. But he made sure to be clear that nothing's in the works — yet. "But I'm not aware of any serious conversations. It's just one of those things where, in this day and age, you wouldn’t be surprised if somebody called you someday. But so far, nothing that I'm aware of."



And about the whole Meghan situation? Klein is keeping it real, saying that she probably won't be included if and when anything happens.

"I would assume that's just not possible," he said of Meghan's possible return.

"It was a complicated dance keeping everybody involved, getting all the actors' deals done and keeping them involved through the end of the show," he said of the cast. "I'd be surprised if we could thread that needle for a reunion, but I'd also be delighted if that happened because [when] you do a show for that long, everybody becomes such good friends."

Seasons 1-8 of Suits are available now on Netflix. Season 9 is streaming on Peacock.

