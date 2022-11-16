Meghan Markle Went Out of Her Way to Look For Baby Formula For Someone in Need

It's already a widely known fact that Meghan Markle is likely to drop everything for the sake of someone in need — from quietly donating blood in Uvalde, Texas, after the horrific school shooting to deconstructing unfair female stereotypes on her podcast Archetypes. Her most recent good deed came to light during the Baby2Baby Gala on Tuesday, where her friend Tyler Perry told a story about her selflessness.

During the baby formula shortage earlier this year, Perry had an employee ask him for help in finding supply for their child. When Perry couldn't locate any himself, he enlisted the help of the duchess, who happened to be in the U.K. with her husband Prince Harry (most likely for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee in June). According to Vanity Fair, Perry told the crowd of 800 that Markle went searching for the formula herself while across the pond.

The two have famously struck up a friendship in the last several years thanks to their mutual kindness. When Markle and Prince Harry decided to step back from their royal duties, Perry offered them and their son. Archie Harrison. a place to live in his Los Angeles home. The couple eventually moved to Montecito and welcomed their daughter, Lilibet Diana, in 2021.

The Duchess of Sussex recently told The Cut that the couple hadn't even met the Madea director before he offered up his estate. He had reached out to Markle to let her know "that he understood what this meant, and that he could only imagine what it was like," adding that he was praying for their family. His generosity allowed her to pour her heart out to him and tell him every detail. “Sometimes, you can tell your life story to a stranger on a plane as opposed to some of the people that are closest to you,” she said.