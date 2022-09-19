Celebrity Meghan Markle Meghan Markle Wore Earrings with Special Meaning to Queen Elizabeth's Funeral A sentimental accessory for a sentimental occasion. By Alicia Brunker Alicia Brunker Instagram Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on September 19, 2022 @ 09:08AM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty This morning, Meghan Markle paid her respects with a very sentimental accessory at Queen Elizabeth's funeral. Subtly honoring the monarch with her sartorial choices, the Duchess of Sussex might've blended into a sea of black clothing at Westminster Abbey, but her pearl and diamond drop earrings stood out as special. The dainty earrings were a gift to Meghan from the late royal back in 2018, when the duo made their first solo outing together on a train to Cheshire. On that occasion, Meghan paired the earrings with a nude belted dress and a glossy blowout. However, at Monday's funeral, she made them the main talking point of her outfit, pulling her hair back into a low-slung bun that was elegantly positioned beneath her wide-brimmed hat. Getty The queen, of course, was a fan of pearl jewelry and even wore the same three-strand pearl necklace every day. And Meghan's earrings are seemingly a scaled-down version of a similar pair from the monarch's collection. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Were Reportedly Uninvited to State Reception in Honor of Queen Elizabeth Last week, Meghan wore the same earrings during the queen's casket procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall as a symbol of grief, and Kate Middleton has also pulled out several pearl accessories in honor of her grandmother-in-law — including the monarch's favorite pearl necklace, her wedding-day Bahrain pearl drop earrings, and a four-strand pearl and diamond choker that she also wore to Prince Philip's funeral. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit