Meghan Markle Wore Earrings with Special Meaning to Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

This morning, Meghan Markle paid her respects with a very sentimental accessory at Queen Elizabeth's funeral. Subtly honoring the monarch with her sartorial choices, the Duchess of Sussex might've blended into a sea of black clothing at Westminster Abbey, but her pearl and diamond drop earrings stood out as special.



The dainty earrings were a gift to Meghan from the late royal back in 2018, when the duo made their first solo outing together on a train to Cheshire. On that occasion, Meghan paired the earrings with a nude belted dress and a glossy blowout. However, at Monday's funeral, she made them the main talking point of her outfit, pulling her hair back into a low-slung bun that was elegantly positioned beneath her wide-brimmed hat.

Getty

The queen, of course, was a fan of pearl jewelry and even wore the same three-strand pearl necklace every day. And Meghan's earrings are seemingly a scaled-down version of a similar pair from the monarch's collection.

Last week, Meghan wore the same earrings during the queen's casket procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall as a symbol of grief, and Kate Middleton has also pulled out several pearl accessories in honor of her grandmother-in-law — including the monarch's favorite pearl necklace, her wedding-day Bahrain pearl drop earrings, and a four-strand pearl and diamond choker that she also wore to Prince Philip's funeral.

