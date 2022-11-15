Meghan Markle Revealed the Advice She Received From a "Very Influential" Woman Before Her Royal Wedding

She shared the news on the latest episode of Archetypes.

Published on November 15, 2022
Meghan Markle Invictus Games
Another week, another juicy behind-the-scenes tidbit revealed by Meghan Markle on her Spotify podcast, Archetypes — and this time, she’s detailing the special message she received from a “very, very influential and inspiring woman” ahead of her royal wedding to Prince Harry back in May 2018.

After sitting down with Jameela Jamil, Shohreh Aghdashloo, and Ilana Glazer to discuss “The Audacity of the Activist,” Meghan ended the episode by sharing the advice she received from the mystery woman — who the duchess declined to identify for the sake of the woman’s privacy — “just a few days” prior to her famous nuptials.

“She said to me, ‘I know that your life is changing, but please don't give up your activism. Don't give up because it means so much to women and girls,’” Meghan recalled. “And I kept doing the work for women and girls because it matters, yes. But also because she encouraged me to do so. And the collective voice of all of us telling each other that matters is perhaps the point. There's safety in numbers. But there's also strength in numbers.”

Women’s advocacy always close Meghan’s heart, and she continued to support the cause even after joining the royal family by becoming a patron of Smart Works, an organization that helps unemployed and vulnerable women return to work. 

More recently, the duchess made a statement “in solidarity with women and girls in Iran” by wearing the Farsi words “'زن زندگی آزادی' ('Women, Life, Freedom')” on a T-shirt while attending an event for Women@, Spotify's employee resource group for women, on Oct. 18.

