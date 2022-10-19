Meghan Markle Just Opened Up About Queen Elizabeth's Passing for the First Time

Meghan Markle is ready to open up about what it was like to grieve Queen Elizabeth II just over a month after she passed on September 8. When talking to Variety for its latest cover story, the Duchess of Sussex got candid about mourning alongside her husband, the late Monarch’s grandson Prince Harry, in front of the entire world.

“There’s been such an outpouring of love and support. I’m really grateful that I was able to be with my husband to support him, especially during that time. What’s so beautiful is to look at the legacy that his grandmother was able to leave on so many fronts,” Meghan said. “Certainly, in terms of female leadership, she is the most shining example of what that looks like. I feel deep gratitude to have been able to spend time with her and get to know her.”

Markle added that while it’s been hard, Harry has strived to remain positive: “It’s been a complicated time, but my husband, ever the optimist, said, ‘Now she’s reunited with her husband,’” she shared.

The duchess, who first met the Queen back in 2017, then explained how the mourning period has also allowed her time for reflection. “I’ve reflected on that first official engagement that I had with her, how special that felt,” she said. “I feel fortunate. And I continue to be proud to have had a nice warmth with the matriarch of the family.”

In terms of how Meghan and Harry have worked to process the loss as a family, Markle revealed that they’re “energized and excited” for the future. “In big moments in life, you get a lot of perspective. It makes you wonder what you want to focus your energy on,” Meghan said. “Right now, we feel energized and excited about all of the things we’ve been building toward. We’re also focused on our foundation. So much of the work we do includes the philanthropic space.”