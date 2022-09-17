Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Were Reportedly Uninvited to State Reception in Honor of Queen Elizabeth

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's invitation to a gathering hosted at Buckingham Palace has reportedly been rescinded, and the couple won't be attending a state reception held in Queen Elizabeth's honor over the weekend.



The event, which takes place on Sunday, will be hosted by Charles and Camilla to welcome heads of state and overseas guests who are traveling to attend the queen's funeral the next day — and according to People, the Sussexes were initially invited to the reception, but now the palace is saying that the occasion is only "for working members of the royal family." Approximately 2,000 people are expected to attend the get-together.



Despite the change in the guest list, Meghan and Harry will still make an appearance alongside other British royals for a standing vigil around Queen Elizabeth's coffin in Westminster Hall this evening.

At the vigil, Harry is expected to wear his military uniform "at the King's request." The attire was originally only reserved for working royals who hold military rank, but Charles made an exception for his son, who served two tours in Afghanistan during his decade in the British Army. The decision was allegedly made without Harry's input. Per People, he "was prepared to wear whatever was asked" and "his focus is on honoring his grandmother."