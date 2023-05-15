Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Spoke To Teens About Social Media and Mental Health

The couple hopes to create "longterm solutions" for young people.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have long been advocates and leaders in the mental health community — both the duke and duchess have been vocal about their own personal struggles, as well as supported several organizations to spread awareness and end the stigma around therapy. So, as a part of Mental Health Awareness month, the royals sat down with a group of teens to discuss social media and how today's digital landscape can impact mental wellness.

While visiting AHA! Santa Barbara, the two had a "candid" conversation about social media and its effects on "mental well-being." They shared their experience on the Archewell Foundation website, saying that during the event, Meghan and Harry learned "firsthand about this generation's experiences with social media and societal pressures, and how it affects their mental well-being. The couple engaged with these amazing youth in candid conversation, working to find solutions together."

And while they acknowledged the many benefits of social media (bringing together communities, spreading positivity, raising awareness, etc), it can also serve as a toxic breeding ground for "insecurity, peer-pressure, and potential for self-harm, among other risks."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023

Getty Images

Before signing off, the husband-and-wife duo reiterated that mental wellness is and will continue to be a main pillar of their personal beliefs, as well as Achewell's brand values.

"AWF holds a core belief that mental health is of the utmost importance, and underpins all of our work," the statement continued. "We are regularly meeting with young people, parents, and professionals to understand the challenges they may be facing while working together to drive towards long-term solutions on- and offline."

