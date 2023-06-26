Rumors of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Flop Era at Netflix Are Greatly Exaggerated

Even though Meghan Markle and Prince Harry can lay claim to having the most successful Netflix documentary, ever, it seems that certain publications can't let the Sussexes soak up any sort of success. In a new report, sources close to the business dealings of the former senior royals told British tabloids that the two are struggling to establish themselves as entertainment magnates, even though Netflix shared that the two set records for the streaming giant.

“There’s no question of a headline-grabbing, public parting of the way,” an insider told The Sun, which was a comment that piggybacked on the news that the Sussexes ended their partnership with Spotify. “Netflix was pleased to sign Harry and Meghan, and is looking for some great ideas going forward. But the remainder of the deal relies on them producing those good ideas. The deal’s continually under review which is normal for ones of this magnitude.”

Additionally, the Wall Street Journal reported that Harry and Meghan's ventures have been a “flop.” Even with that statement, a spokesperson for Netflix said, “We’ll continue to work together on a number of projects." The AV Club states that 2022's Harry & Meghan was "Netflix’s biggest documentary debut."

Spotify executive and podcaster Bill Simmons famously called Harry and Meghan “fucking grifters” when they stepped away from the platform and UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer was similarly harsh when he spoke to Semafor, saying, “Turns out Meghan Markle was not a great audio talent, or necessarily any kind of talent."



The Sun finished by reporting that Harry and Meghan have received half of their reported $100 million contract with Netflix and will get the second half by producing “content of real interest," which simply sounds like they have to do their job. The contract is up in 2025, which gives them plenty of time to figure out exactly what to do to make everyone happy.

