Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Wore Coordinating Silver Outfits to Beyoncé's Renaissance Concert

Queen Bey asked, and the Sussexes delivered.

Published on September 2, 2023 @ 01:27PM
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Photo:

Getty

Last night, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry proved their commitment as members of the Beyhive when they showed up to Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour show at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, dressed in silver outfits — well, Harry's was technically gray, but close enough. 

Adhering to Queen Bey's request for concertgoers to wear “fabulous silver fashions" to her shows between August 23rd and September 22nd (aka Virgo season), Meghan and Harry nailed the dress code in coordinating couple's looks. Meghan, for her part, opted for a silver sequined skirt paired with a simple white tank top. Her long dark hair was worn down in loose waves that cascaded past her shoulders, and she accessorized with silver jewelry. Meanwhile, Harry wore a gray shirt and a matching blazer with white pants. 

Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, also joined the couple at the concert, which took place just a day before her 67th birthday. She, too, understood the assignment, and teamed a silky silver halter top with white trousers and silver hoops. 

In photos obtained by Page Six, Meghan and her mom were spotted dancing and waving their arms in the air during the concert, while Harry stood close to his wife with his hands firmly in his pockets, sparking plenty of commentary from the internet. "Harry like, 'I don't know these songs," one Twitter user wrote in response to the photos. Another jokingly added, "He looks like he’s being held hostage."

The Sussexes first met Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z at the London premiere of The Lion King in 2019. During their short introduction, Bey called Meghan "my princess" while they shared a hug and chatted about their children (at the time, Meghan was a new mom to Archie).

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Beyonce

Getty
