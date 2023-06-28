Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reportedly Think That People Are Taking "Cheap Shots at Them"

Sources close to Meghan Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, are giving a little bit of insight into what's going on inside the Sussexes' minds (and hearts) as rumors spread about their current situation at Netflix and their past partnership with Spotify. According to individuals close to the former senior royals, Harry and Meghan are "sick and tired" of the negative feedback, the exaggerated headlines, and outright rude comments.

“It seems to be one assault after another these days, with people lining up to take cheap shots at them. Quite frankly, both she and Harry are sick and tired of it," a source told Us Weekly. The source added that while Meghan and Harry are well aware of the critics, they're not letting any negativity stop them. Apparently, fans can expect “a ton of exciting things in the pipeline. [They’re] ready to come back stronger.”

Rosa Woods - Pool/Getty Images

Earlier this week, United Talent Agency CEO Jeremy Zimmer went on record saying that Meghan “was not a great audio talent, or necessarily any kind of talent.” Additionally, Spotify's Bill Simmons called her and Harry “fucking grifters” on his own podcast.



A second source told Us that there was supposed to be a more gracious statement from Spotify after Meghan ended her relationship with the platform. After Archetypes's last episode, Markle released a statement saying that she and Spotify "have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together."

“Spotify was supposed to release a statement saying how great it was to work with Meghan, but they didn’t,” the source said. They added that the Spotify team “had been pushing Harry and Meghan for more content over the last year.”

As for Netflix, the streaming giant said that it doesn't plan on ending its relationship with Harry and Meghan. A Netflix spokesperson told Entertainment Tonight Canada, “We value our partnership with Archewell Productions. Harry & Meghan was Netflix’s biggest documentary debut ever, and we’ll continue to work together on a number of projects, including the upcoming documentary series Heart of Invictus.”

