Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Reportedly "OK" With Moving Out of Frogmore Cottage

Contrary to what others might think, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are not upset over King Charles's decision to have them vacate their U.K. residence of Frogmore Cottage.



On Friday, The Times reported that the Sussexes are actually "OK" with the royal family's request, despite reports that the news came as a shock to the couple. “It is what it is. They are not fighting it," a source close to Meghan and Harry told the newspaper. "They realize they have a home [in California]. They have a roof over their heads. They were very privileged to have a second residence. It’s not going to work out for them there, and that’s OK."



The insider revealed Harry and Meghan previously stated, "If we need to move out, we will get ourselves out," adding that they realized "change was inevitable" once Charles became King given his wishes to slim-down the monarchy.

Earlier this week, it was initially revealed that Charles was evicting Meghan and Harry from their Windsor home and handing the keys over to Prince Andrew, who was just recently kicked out of his own royal "bachelor pad." The decision was allegedly made in January following the release of Prince Harry's memoir Spare — much to the royals's dismay.

It's believed that Meghan and Harry have only until early summer to pack up their belongings. "Initially they were given just weeks, but now they have at least until after the coronation," a source explained. "This is not just some random rental they keep for convenience. Every drawer is full, every closet is packed … It’s a real family home.”