Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Reportedly "OK" With Moving Out of Frogmore Cottage

"It is what it is. They are not fighting it," says a source.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 4, 2023 @ 10:54AM
Meghan Markle Prince Harry

Contrary to what others might think, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are not upset over King Charles's decision to have them vacate their U.K. residence of Frogmore Cottage.

On Friday, The Times reported that the Sussexes are actually "OK" with the royal family's request, despite reports that the news came as a shock to the couple. “It is what it is. They are not fighting it," a source close to Meghan and Harry told the newspaper. "They realize they have a home [in California]. They have a roof over their heads. They were very privileged to have a second residence. It’s not going to work out for them there, and that’s OK."

Meghan Markle Prince Harry

Getty

The insider revealed Harry and Meghan previously stated, "If we need to move out, we will get ourselves out," adding that they realized "change was inevitable" once Charles became King given his wishes to slim-down the monarchy. 

Earlier this week, it was initially revealed that Charles was evicting Meghan and Harry from their Windsor home and handing the keys over to Prince Andrew, who was just recently kicked out of his own royal "bachelor pad." The decision was allegedly made in January following the release of Prince Harry's memoir Spare — much to the royals's dismay.  

It's believed that Meghan and Harry have only until early summer to pack up their belongings. "Initially they were given just weeks, but now they have at least until after the coronation," a source explained. "This is not just some random rental they keep for convenience. Every drawer is full, every closet is packed … It’s a real family home.”

Related Articles
Prince William and Harry 2018 Royal Air Force Buckingham Palace
Prince William Reportedly "Feels Strongly" About Harry Not Attending the Coronation
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Autumn Tour Australia 2018
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Confirmed Their Eviction From Frogmore Cottage
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
King Charles Is Reportedly Evicting Meghan Markle and Prince Harry From Frogmore Cottage
Prince Harry Gaelic Athletic Association Ireland 2018
Prince Harry Said Meghan Markle Is His "Favorite Smell" in a Never-Before-Seen Interview
Courteney Cox Set the Record Straight About Prince Harry Doing Mushrooms at Her House
Courteney Cox Set the Record Straight About Prince Harry Doing Mushrooms at Her House
Meghan Markle Titanic Belfast Northern Ireland 2018
Meghan Markle Showed Her Passion for the Perfect Latte in a New Instagram Reel
Prince William and Prince Harry 2018 Greenhouse Sports Centre
The Palace Thinks It’s About Time for Princes William and Harry to Make Up
Prince Harry, Prince Charles
King Charles Reportedly Wants Prince Harry "Back in the Family"
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Haven't Officially Been Invited to King Charles's Coronation Yet
Royal Family
Royal Insiders Describe the Family Tension Post-'Spare' as "Ghastly"
Prince Harry 2018 Gaelic Athletic Association
Prince Harry Looks Happy and Healthy in a New Charity Video
Prince Harry
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Reportedly Received "No Apology" From the Royal Family
King Charles III and Prince Harry 2019 "Our Planet" Premiere
King Charles Really Wants Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Attend His Coronation
Prince Harry Meghan Markle
Prince Harry Revealed That He Shared Meghan Markle's Pregnancy News at Princess Eugenie's Wedding
meghan markle prince harry-cardiff-castle
Prince Harry's First Texts With Meghan Markle Had a "Bizarre" Tie to Princess Diana
Prince Harry and Royal Family
The Royal Family Is Reportedly Holding Peace Talks with Prince Harry Before King Charles’ Coronation