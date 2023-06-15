Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Didn't Get an Invitation to This Year's Trooping the Colour

They'll be MIA for King Charles's big birthday bash.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu
Published on June 15, 2023 @ 12:38PM
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex at the Queen's Birthday Parade
Any die-hard royal fans hoping for a happy, smiling family reunion on the Buckingham Palace balcony at this year's Trooping the Colour will be sad to learn that Meghan Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, won't be making the trip across the Atlantic to celebrate King Charles III's de-facto birthday (his actual birthday is in November, making him a Scorpio and prone to egomania and things like celebrating your birthday when it's not your actual birthday). People reports that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not been invited to the 2023 edition of the Trooping the Colour, which is Charles's first as reigning monarch.

Buckingham Palace and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's representatives had no comment on the matter, the publication notes.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex ride by carriage down the Mall during Trooping The Colour

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

This year's parade will include hundreds of troops from the British Army. That fact may be of significance because Prince Harry is a decorated veteran, having done two tours of Afghanistan in decade-spanning service in the military. Royal Air Force will also perform a special flypast that was originally scheduled for May 2023 and had to be postponed due to inclement weather.

The Trooping the Colour dates back to the 1600s, though while Queen Elizabeth II was sitting on the throne, it was sometimes referred to as the Queen’s Birthday Parade. Meghan and Harry attended both in 2018 and 2019. The Trooping the Colour marks the second time that Meghan has missed out on a major royal event this year. She didn't make the trip for King Charles's coronation in May (Harry came and went solo) because it fell on the same day as her son Archie's birthday.

